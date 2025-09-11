Charlie Kirk, the conservative activist and founder of Turning Point USA, was killed Wednesday after being shot while speaking at Utah Valley University. He was 31.

Kirk had just begun his American Comeback Tour when a single gunshot struck him during a Q&A session.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His organization later announced his passing, adding that he had entered eternal rest in heaven.

The shooting quickly drew responses from both political leaders and celebrities, many of whom shared their shock and condolences on social media.

"Marvel" actor Chris Pratt called for prayers for Kirk's family, writing on X, "Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God's grace. God help us."

Donald Trump, a longtime ally of Kirk, reacted on Truth Social, where he shared condolences and reflected on their close relationship.

"The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!"

Other conservative voices also mourned the loss. Meghan McCain wrote, "Rest in peace Charlie Kirk. The mark you have made on the world will forever be a blessing and memory. May God bless your family always and be with your children and wife Erika."

She later added that the shooting would not silence conservatives, PageSix reported.

President Trump shares a message on the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



“I ask all Americans to commit themselves to the American values for which Charlie Kirk lived & died. The values of free speech, citizenship, the rule of law & the patriotic devotion & love of God.” pic.twitter.com/3fBSgs4Zxa — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 11, 2025

Piers Morgan, Danica Patrick Call Out Crisis After Kirk Shooting

Reactions extended far beyond politics. Piers Morgan called the incident "an appalling assault on free speech and democracy," while former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick pointed to the nation's mental health crisis, saying, "We have an epidemic of mental illness. Praying so much for his family."

According to USMagazine, Entertainers also voiced sorrow. Jimmy Kimmel posted, "Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human? On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

Sports figures added their voices too. Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre said he was "at a loss for words," while Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt urged followers to pray for Kirk's young family.

Even political opponents expressed sympathy. Senator Bernie Sanders condemned the attack, stressing that political violence should never be tolerated and extending his sympathy to Kirk's family.

Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two children, ages three and one.

The shooting remains under investigation, and officials have not yet released details about the suspect or motive.