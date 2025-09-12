Actress Nina Dobrev walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) without her engagement ring — just days before news broke of her split from fiancé Shaun White.

The "Vampire Diaries" star, 36, attended the premiere of "Eternity" at Roy Thomson Hall on Sunday.

Dressed in a sleek black silk gown and silver heels, Dobrev looked glamorous as she posed for photos. But fans quickly noticed one thing missing: her five-carat diamond engagement ring, PageSix said.

The ring, designed by celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz, had been on full display just a week earlier when Dobrev and White were seen shopping together at a Los Angeles farmer's market on August 31.

At that time, the couple appeared happy, and Dobrev was still wearing the ring.

However, four days after her TIFF appearance, a source close to the couple confirmed to People that Dobrev and White had ended their engagement.

"It was a mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another," the insider shared.

Safe to say Shaun White cheated on Nina Dobrev.

Sep 2: celebrating Shaun’s bday

Sep 4: together at Kayla Ewell‘s bday party

Sep 5: a girl commenting on Nina‘s Instagram that she saw Shaun with 2 women at a bar

Sep 6: cryptic TikTok about cheating

Sep 7: without ring at TIFF pic.twitter.com/jnr19HPYDN — ℕ𝕠𝕠𝕣𝕙𝕖𝕝𝕞 | 𝕎𝕚𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘 | Zoënne (@NotSry2LoveDE) September 11, 2025

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White End Engagement After 5 Years Together

The couple, who first went public with their relationship in May 2020, had been engaged for less than a year.

White, 39, proposed in October 2024 with a surprise moment inside The Golden Swan restaurant, later shared by Dobrev on Instagram. "RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé ," she captioned the post at the time.

In the months that followed, Dobrev expressed excitement about being engaged but also shared that the two had not yet started wedding planning.

In March, she told ENews, "We're just enjoying being engaged... I really want to enjoy it and not rush that process."

Though the couple's breakup came as a surprise to fans, Dobrev's appearance at TIFF — without her ring — now appears to have foreshadowed the end of their relationship.

Her recent Instagram post from the premiere, captioned "Here's to Eternity," included several images where the ring was clearly absent from her left hand.