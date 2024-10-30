Congratulations to Nina Dobrev and Shaun White who are now engaged!

"RIP boyfriend, hello fiancé 💍♾️," Dobrev wrote in an Instagram post caption on Wednesday, October 30. Dobrev shared a sweet photo carousel of the pair hugging and sharing a sweet kiss.

"She said YES 💍♾️," White wrote in his own post on Wednesday. His Instagram post included a snapshot of him down on one knee proposing to a surprised Dobrev and a flick of the pair starring into each other's eyes while smiling.

The Olympic snowboarder proposed to Dobrev sometime in late-October in New York City.

"I went into shock," Dobrev, 34, told 'Vogue' about the surprise proposal. "I just froze and stared at him." And then she went, "No... No, no, no!"

The newly engaged couple were joined by friends later in the evening as they all celebrated until the wee hours of the morning. "Eventually we realized — other than the caviar — we hadn't eaten anything. So we ordered Shake Shack and dumplings to the Golden Swan," the 'Vampire Diaries' actress said. "He said all the right things," Dobrev recalled to 'Vogue.'

The romantic proposal wasn't the first time White wanted to pop the big question, as his plans kept getting derailed. Per 'Vogue,' he wanted to propose during their summer vacation, but Dobrev hurt her knee in a dirt-biking accident. The 38-year-old also thought to propose in November during a visit to Cape Town, but because Dobrev was expecting it, he chose to delay.

This time, everything went according to plan after White had his publicist send Dobrev a fake invitation for an intimate CFDA/Vogue dinner with Anna Wintour at the Golden Swan in New York City. "He made the invite look so legitimate," Dobrev recalled.

White popped the question with a stunning 5 carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond ring under an arch of white roses. He had the massive ring hid in the back of their tool shed.

Dobrev and White started dating in 2019. During the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, they and moved in together and went Instagram official with their relationship in May 2020.