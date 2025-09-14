The 77th Emmy Awards gave plenty of viral moments on camera, like Javier Bardem's comments on the red carpet against Israel, Stephen Colbert's standing ovation, Hannah Einbinder blasting ICE and yelling "Free Gaza," and Owen Cooper's sweet speech when becoming the youngest male to ever win an Emmy at 15.

However, and as it usually happens, the best ones were the ones that happened when the gala was on commercial breaks or when the cameras were focused on stage. As a surprise to nobody, Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin, were among the most watched and gave us some very interesting moments.

First, when Selena told fiancé Benny Blanco that Short was texting Meryl Streep after losing his Emmy to Trammel Tillman.

And when none other than Oscar winner Cate Blanchett and Jake Gyllenhaal bent to allow the cameras to capture the actors.

When it comes to the #Emmys, there’s only stars in the building. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/xAdUkk5BwB — E! News (@enews) September 15, 2025

Britt Lower sent an inside message to the fans of her show "Severance" on the ouside part of her speech. "Let me out," said the paper in a clear reference to her innie.

Country music fans and sitcom watchers loved to learn that Reba McEntire and Rex Linn are engaged after five years together. The couple made their plans to wed public while in the red carpet.

Love birds Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski couldn´t keep their hands from each other, and were sharing baby kisses during the breaks.