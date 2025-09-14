The 2025 edition of the Emmys, the biggest and most important award show in television, consolidated The Studio, The Penguin and Severance as the winners in a year that the best and the brightest populated productions for the small screen.

A week before the big gala, which took place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the Television Academy had announced the winners of the Creative Emmys, which include most of the awards for the talent behind the camera, as well as some guest actors, as well as the Emmys for music related productions.

The clear frontrunner at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys was Saturday Night Live (SNL50: The Anniversary Special), which earned 11 wins, making it the biggest winner of those ceremonies. Following behind were The Studio with 9 wins, The Penguin with 8, and Severance with 6. These shows dominated the craft, guest performer, technical, and behind-the-scenes categories.

The announced list of presenters includes Elizabeth Banks; Ike Barinholtz; Angela Bassett; Jason Bateman; Kathy Bates; Kristen Bell; Alexis Bledel; Sterling K. Brown; Stephen Colbert; Jennifer Coolidge; Alan Cumming; Eric Dane; Colman Domingo; Tina Fey; Walton Goggins; Tony Goldwyn; Lauren Graham; Kathryn Hahn; Mariska Hargitay; Justin Hartley; Charlie Hunnam; Jude Law; James Marsden; Christopher Meloni; Leanne Morgan; Julianne Nicholson; Jenna Ortega; Sarah Paulson; Evan Peters; Parker Posey; Jeff Probst; Phylicia Rashad; Hiroyuki Sanada; Anna Sawai; Michael Schur; Sydney Sweeney; Sofia Vergara; Jesse Williams; and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Outstanding Drama Series

Andor

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Paradise

The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

The Studio

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Television Movie

Rebel Ridge

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

The Gorge

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, Paradise

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us

Adam Scott, Severance

Noah Wyle, The Pitt

Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters

Britt Lower, Severance

Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Zach Cherry, Severance

Walton Goggins, The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus

James Marsden, Paradise

Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, Severance

John Turturro, Severance

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Carrie Coon, The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt

Julianne Nicholson, Paradise

Parker Posey, The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus

Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Seth Rogen, The Studio

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Uzo Aduba, The Residence

Kirsten Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Jean Smart, Hacks

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Ike Barinholtz, The Studio

Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Michael Urie, Shrinking

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Kathryn Hahn, The Studio

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Catherine O'Hara, The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Jessica Williams, Shrinking

Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Stephen Graham, Adolescence

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief

Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, Sirens

Rashida Jones, Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent

Owen Cooper, Adolescence

Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex

Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent

Ashley Walters, Adolescence

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Erin Doherty, Adolescence

Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story

Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex

Christine Tremarco, Adolescence

Talk Series

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Scripted Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors

Variety Special (Live)

Beyoncé Bowl

The Oscars

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

SNL 50: The Anniversary Special

SNL50: The Homecoming Concert

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O'Brien Mark Twain Prize

Sarah Silverman: Post Mortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Creative Emmy Winners

The Studio

Casting for a Comedy Series

Cinematography for a Comedy Series

Editing for a Comedy Series

Costumes for a Contemporary Series

Production Design for a Narrative Program

Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series

Sound Editing for a Comedy Series

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Bryan Cranston)

Additional technical craft wins

The Penguin

Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series

Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series

Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series

Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series

Production Design for a Limited or Anthology Series

Makeup for a Limited or Anthology Series

Sound categories (mixing, editing)

Visual Effects

Severance

Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Merritt Wever)

Cinematography for a Drama Series

Editing for a Drama Series

Sound Mixing for a Drama Series

Sound Editing for a Drama Series

Additional craft category wins

Saturday Night Live (SNL50: The Anniversary Special)

Variety Special (Live)

Directing for a Variety Special

Lighting Design for a Variety Special

Music Direction

Production Design for a Variety Special

Sound Mixing for a Variety Special

Technical Direction

Multiple additional craft awards

Love on the Spectrum

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Casting for a Reality Program

Queer Eye

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Our Oceans

Outstanding Narrator (Barack Obama)

The Traitors

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program (Alan Cumming)

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire

Outstanding Host for a Game Show (Jimmy Kimmel)

Bridgerton

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Julie Andrews)

Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show

Outstanding Music Direction

Pee-wee as Himself

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

100 Foot Wave