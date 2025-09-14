Emmys 2025: All the Winners
The 2025 edition of the Emmys, the biggest and most important award show in television, consolidated The Studio, The Penguin and Severance as the winners in a year that the best and the brightest populated productions for the small screen.
A week before the big gala, which took place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles, the Television Academy had announced the winners of the Creative Emmys, which include most of the awards for the talent behind the camera, as well as some guest actors, as well as the Emmys for music related productions.
The clear frontrunner at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys was Saturday Night Live (SNL50: The Anniversary Special), which earned 11 wins, making it the biggest winner of those ceremonies. Following behind were The Studio with 9 wins, The Penguin with 8, and Severance with 6. These shows dominated the craft, guest performer, technical, and behind-the-scenes categories.
The announced list of presenters includes Elizabeth Banks; Ike Barinholtz; Angela Bassett; Jason Bateman; Kathy Bates; Kristen Bell; Alexis Bledel; Sterling K. Brown; Stephen Colbert; Jennifer Coolidge; Alan Cumming; Eric Dane; Colman Domingo; Tina Fey; Walton Goggins; Tony Goldwyn; Lauren Graham; Kathryn Hahn; Mariska Hargitay; Justin Hartley; Charlie Hunnam; Jude Law; James Marsden; Christopher Meloni; Leanne Morgan; Julianne Nicholson; Jenna Ortega; Sarah Paulson; Evan Peters; Parker Posey; Jeff Probst; Phylicia Rashad; Hiroyuki Sanada; Anna Sawai; Michael Schur; Sydney Sweeney; Sofia Vergara; Jesse Williams; and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Outstanding Drama Series
Andor
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
Paradise
The Pitt
Severance
Slow Horses
The White Lotus
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Shrinking
The Studio
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Adolescence
Black Mirror
Dying for Sex
Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
The Penguin
Outstanding Television Movie
Rebel Ridge
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
The Gorge
Mountainhead
Nonnas
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Pedro Pascal, The Last of Us
Adam Scott, Severance
Noah Wyle, The Pitt
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Sharon Horgan, Bad Sisters
Britt Lower, Severance
Bella Ramsey, The Last of Us
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Zach Cherry, Severance
Walton Goggins, The White Lotus
Jason Isaacs, The White Lotus
James Marsden, Paradise
Sam Rockwell, The White Lotus
Tramell Tillman, Severance
John Turturro, Severance
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette, Severance
Carrie Coon, The White Lotus
Katherine LaNasa, The Pitt
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Parker Posey, The White Lotus
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus
Aimee Lou Wood, The White Lotus
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Seth Rogen, The Studio
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Uzo Aduba, The Residence
Kirsten Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Jean Smart, Hacks
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Ike Barinholtz, The Studio
Colman Domingo, The Four Seasons
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jeff Hiller, Somebody Somewhere
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Michael Urie, Shrinking
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Kathryn Hahn, The Studio
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Catherine O'Hara, The Studio
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Jessica Williams, Shrinking
Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Stephen Graham, Adolescence
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presumed Innocent
Brian Tyree Henry, Dope Thief
Cooper Koch, Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Meghann Fahy, Sirens
Rashida Jones, Black Mirror
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex
Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Javier Bardem, Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Bill Camp, Presumed Innocent
Owen Cooper, Adolescence
Rob Delaney, Dying for Sex
Peter Sarsgaard, Presumed Innocent
Ashley Walters, Adolescence
Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Erin Doherty, Adolescence
Ruth Negga, Presumed Innocent
Deirdre O'Connell, The Penguin
Chloë Sevigny, Monsters: The Lyle & Erik Menendez Story
Jenny Slate, Dying for Sex
Christine Tremarco, Adolescence
Talk Series
The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Scripted Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Reality Competition Series
The Amazing Race
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor
Top Chef
The Traitors
Variety Special (Live)
Beyoncé Bowl
The Oscars
The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
SNL 50: The Anniversary Special
SNL50: The Homecoming Concert
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Adam Sandler: Love You
Ali Wong: Single Lady
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
Conan O'Brien Mark Twain Prize
Sarah Silverman: Post Mortem
Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Creative Emmy Winners
The Studio
- Casting for a Comedy Series
- Cinematography for a Comedy Series
- Editing for a Comedy Series
- Costumes for a Contemporary Series
- Production Design for a Narrative Program
- Sound Mixing for a Comedy Series
- Sound Editing for a Comedy Series
- Guest Actor in a Comedy Series (Bryan Cranston)
- Additional technical craft wins
The Penguin
- Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Production Design for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Makeup for a Limited or Anthology Series
- Sound categories (mixing, editing)
- Visual Effects
Severance
- Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Merritt Wever)
- Cinematography for a Drama Series
- Editing for a Drama Series
- Sound Mixing for a Drama Series
- Sound Editing for a Drama Series
- Additional craft category wins
Saturday Night Live (SNL50: The Anniversary Special)
- Variety Special (Live)
- Directing for a Variety Special
- Lighting Design for a Variety Special
- Music Direction
- Production Design for a Variety Special
- Sound Mixing for a Variety Special
- Technical Direction
- Multiple additional craft awards
Love on the Spectrum
- Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
- Casting for a Reality Program
Queer Eye
- Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Our Oceans
- Outstanding Narrator (Barack Obama)
The Traitors
- Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality Competition Program (Alan Cumming)
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire
- Outstanding Host for a Game Show (Jimmy Kimmel)
Bridgerton
- Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Julie Andrews)
Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
- Outstanding Music Direction
Pee-wee as Himself
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special
100 Foot Wave
- Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
