In her acceptance speech at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards, "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder mixed gratitude and bold political dissent. The jewish actress made statements on the conflict in the Middle East and ICE's actions in the U.S..

The 29-year-old actress took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards for her role in HBO Max's critically acclaimed series "Hacks." It was her fourth consecutive nomination in the category and her first victory, marking a breakthrough moment in her rising career.

Einbinder began her speech, stating, "I had kind of committed to a bit where it was cooler to lose," she told the audience, drawing laughs from the star-studded crowd. She quickly shifted gears: "But this is cool too!"

However, the most notable part of her acceptance speech came at the end when she pivoted from the personal to the political. She closed her speech, stating, "Go Birds, Fuck ICE, and Free Palestine." The three-part declaration was met with a mix of cheers, applause, and a swift network bleep. The reference to "Go Birds" appeared to be a nod to the Philadelphia Eagles, her hometown football team.

The speech immediately trended online, with clips circulating on X (formerly Twitter), TikTok, and Instagram. Supporters praised Einbinder for using her time in the spotlight to raise awareness about immigration enforcement and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Others were not so happy.

Einbinder joins fellow nominee, Javier Bardem, in using the TV awards ceremony as a platform to advocate for the rights of Palestinians and condemn the Israeli government's actions in the Gaza Strip. Bardem attended wearing a keffiyeh and declared "Free Palestine" on the red carpet. He also affirmed his intention not to work with anyone "that justifies or supports the genocide in Gaza."

This is not the first time Einbinder has been outspoken. The comedian and actress, daughter of former Saturday Night Live cast member Laraine Newman, has previously used her celebrity platform to speak up about Palestine.

She had previously condemned the U.S. government's detention of Mahmoud Khalil and declared she was "horrified by the Israeli government's massacre of well over 65,000 Palestinians."