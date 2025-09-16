Country music star Reba McEntire opened up about how Kelly Clarkson's children are coping after the death of their father, Brandon Blackstock.

Speaking at the 2025 Emmy Awards on Sunday, McEntire shared that the children are "doing well" and staying close as a family.

"The kids are doing well, they're all bonding together and hanging out with each other, and taking it one day at a time," McEntire told Entertainment Tonight during a red carpet interview.

Blackstock, a former talent manager, passed away on August 7 at the age of 48 after a private three-year battle with melanoma, PageSix reported.

He shared two children with Clarkson: River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9. He also had two older children, Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, from a previous marriage.

"We miss him. We miss him every minute," McEntire added. "We know God's got this."

During an interview last night, Reba McEntire was asked how she and her family are doing following the passing of her stepson, Brandon Blackstock. Brandon had two kids with Kelly Clarkson, who are just 9 and 11.



See Reba's response here >> https://t.co/ToGqptr6iT pic.twitter.com/s2Mlkd6py8 — Country Rebel (@CountryRebelCo) September 15, 2025

Kelly Clarkson Cared for Brandon Blackstock in His Final Days

The singer was previously married to Blackstock's father, Narvel, from 1989 to 2015, and remained close to Brandon even after the divorce.

In a heartfelt Instagram post after his death, McEntire called him her "oldest son" and said, "There is no one else like him, and I'm thankful for the time we had together."

Clarkson, 43, has kept a low profile since the loss. She was seen in public for the first time on August 23, arriving at LAX, and also postponed her Las Vegas residency shows to grieve with her family.

Despite a rocky divorce from Blackstock in 2022, Clarkson reportedly helped care for him during his final days in hospice.

According to HelloMagazine, a family representative confirmed the news of his death shortly after, saying, "He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family."

The statement also thanked fans for their support and requested privacy during this difficult time.

Though Clarkson has not yet made a detailed public statement, sources say she remains focused on her children's well-being.