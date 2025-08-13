Brandon Blackstock, the ex-husband of singer Kelly Clarkson, was in a relationship with her former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones, before he died of melanoma last week at age 48.

According to Blackstock's obituary, Jones was described as his "beautiful and loving partner in life and business."

The tribute noted that the couple worked side by side to build Headwaters Livestock Auction and the Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana — projects that became part of Blackstock's legacy, PageSix said.

Jones worked as Clarkson's assistant from 2016 to 2020, which was also the year Clarkson filed for divorce. After leaving her role with the singer, Jones began working directly for Blackstock and later joined him in running his Montana ranch operations.

Blackstock and Clarkson married in 2013 and shared two children: daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9.

Their divorce was finalized in 2022 after a lengthy legal battle, with Clarkson keeping their Montana ranch but living in New York City with the kids. Blackstock remained in Montana, where he continued to work on his livestock and rodeo ventures with Jones.

Jones' father, Larry, paid tribute to Blackstock in a Facebook post the day after his passing, calling him his daughter's "soulmate" and saying he considered him a son. "We're sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P. hoss!" he wrote.

Public records and past social media posts suggest Jones was previously married to drummer Greg "Goose" LaPoint, though the timeline of their split is unclear.

Despite their divorce, Clarkson reportedly supported Blackstock in his final months. Sources told People that the singer took a break from her talk show earlier this year and canceled several Las Vegas residency shows to help care for him.

She has not yet made a public statement about his passing, but insiders say she is "devastated" for their children.

"It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well," a source said. "When she found out that he was sick, she remained protective of him for their sake. She's always tried to keep things classy."

Blackstock, a longtime music manager, also had two adult children, Savannah, 23, and Seth, 18, from a previous marriage. His family shared that he battled cancer for more than three years before passing away "peacefully" surrounded by loved ones.