Taylor Swift's game-day routine looked different this week.

The pop star was hidden behind a bullet-resistant screen as security rushed her into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday before the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles. The video showed guards quickly setting up the barrier so Swift could slip inside unseen.

Fans speculated about the unusual precautions, with some questioning her absence from her private suite. Sources now say the changes were a direct response to heightened security concerns after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed last week.

🚨| Better look at Taylor Swift arriving at the Chiefs game, hidden behind a wall. pic.twitter.com/PyM4BuqfTF — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) September 14, 2025

Swift's Security Measures Intensify

One insider told the Daily Mail that those around Swift considered her a potential target after Kirk's assassination. "If someone is going to do a tit-for-tat for Charlie Kirk, Taylor is a pretty logical choice," the source said.

"They used the screen to keep her safe. They have used that screen before, but usually it is for the President or someone like that, not a celebrity. But this was a weird week."

Kirk, 31, was killed by a gunman while speaking at Utah Valley University. Swift, who has backed Democratic candidates in the past two elections, was said to be shaken by the news.

"Taylor had concerns because she has received hate mail from the same kinds of extreme groups," another insider said. "Charlie's murder, and the weirdness with her stalkers, is why she will take serious measures to increase her security and only a core group of people know what her schedule is."

History of Threats and Stalkers

Swift has faced stalking and threats for years.

In August 2024, she canceled three shows in Vienna after a foiled terror attack targeting her "Eras" tour. She also obtained a restraining order against a Colorado man accused of sending her hundreds of emails and repeatedly appearing at her Los Angeles home.

Swift once admitted she carries army-grade bandages "for gunshot or stab wounds" due to constant fear of attacks.

Her father, Scott Swift, previously said he was "terrified" for her safety and purchased armored cars for the family after she publicly supported Democrats in 2018.

"Taylor just wants to be safe," said a friend. "She took these precautions because the world right now is totally screwed up and she not only wants to protect herself but everyone that she surrounds herself with."