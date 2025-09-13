Taylor Swift is facing the possibility of testifying in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

The singer's lawyers have pushed back against the idea, but court documents suggest she may be called for a deposition later this month.

Swift, 35, has recently become engaged to Travis Kelce and is preparing for the October 3 release of her new album, "The Life of a Showgirl". According to court filings, she could sit for a deposition between October 20 and 25, after her promotional schedule winds down.

Wayfarer Studios, representing Baldoni, noted that Swift has prior professional commitments and is unavailable before October 20. The documents claim she has "agreed to appear" for the deposition if the court approves the schedule change. Lively's lawyers, however, dispute that Swift consented.

The origin of this lies in the complaint filed by Lively against Baldoni on December 31, 2024, accusing the latter of sexual abuse and retaliation. On January 16, Baldoni responded to the charges by filing a lawsuit against Lively, her spouse Ryan Reynolds, and her PR team for defamation.

Baldoni's lawsuit referenced Swift, alleging text exchanges involving Lively and Reynolds that pressured him to use a scene Lively had rewritten for "It Ends With Us." Baldoni's filings claimed Lively referred to Swift and Reynolds as her "dragons" who protect her in creative battles. In one text, Lively allegedly wrote, "For better or worse, but usually for better. Because my dragons also protect those I fight for. So really, we all benefit from those gorgeous monsters of mine. You will too, I can promise you."

Swift's involvement has been limited. A spokesperson said in May, "Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie. She was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film."

The rep added, "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet...' this document subpoena is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

Swift's subpoena was later dropped after Baldoni's team said they obtained the information they needed.

The case has also strained Swift's relationship with Lively. The two were longtime friends, but an insider said in February, "Taylor really wishes Blake hadn't dragged her into this whole situation. Taylor cherishes genuine friendships, but she can't help but feel used at this point."

In a related development, Lively withdrew a subpoena for celebrity blogger Perez Hilton. Court documents show Lively submitted the request after Hilton retained the ACLU of Nevada. Hilton told Page Six, "I am certain with every fiber of my being that if the ACLU of Nevada had not agreed to represent me... Blake would absolutely still be pursuing the subpoena! They withdrew today — after yesterday's call."

Hilton, who founded the eponymous gossip site in 2004, had been subpoenaed in July. Lively alleged he colluded with Baldoni to run a smear campaign using his platform. Hilton denied the claims, saying, "Nobody told me to write anything negative about her. Nobody paid me to write anything negative about her. Nobody gave me talking points, etc., etc., etc."

He also argued the subpoena threatened his "journalistic sources and work product" and said, "that's wrong" because digital journalists are entitled to the same protections as traditional journalists.