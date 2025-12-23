Rumors are swirling that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid could be headed for the altar in 2026.

According to the Daily Mail, Cooper, 50, has already sought Yolanda Hadid's blessing for his proposal.

A source told the outlet, "Bradley asked Yolanda for Gigi's hand in marriage. He wants her to know how serious he is about Gigi and how he plans to build a solid family with her in New York."

Cooper has also kept his own mother, Gloria Campano, in the loop.

"They are very close and he loops her in on everything," the insider said, underscoring the actor's desire to involve both families.

The couple's decision to move toward marriage appears closely linked to their children.

With Cooper's daughter Lea De Seine, 8, and Hadid's son Khai Malik, 5, the pair is reportedly eager to build a household where their children can grow up close and supported.

"Her mom, Yolanda, is on board so that was a no-brainer. But Gigi telling her father she wants to marry Bradley is a big step, it's much more official," the source added.

Hadid and Cooper first met in October 2023 at a children's party attended by both of their kids. She later described the meeting as an instant connection. They went public with their relationship in April 2024.

Marking her 30th birthday, Hadid wrote on Instagram, "I feel so lucky to be 30! I feel so lucky for every high and low – for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all!"

In interviews, Hadid said being with Cooper has given her a "normal experience of dating," noting that he encouraged her to return to activities like theater, which she described as "something that's so nice to bring back into my life."

Mutual Support and Respect

Hadid also praised Cooper's encouragement and support, telling Vogue, "I respect him so much as a creative and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief."

Even during her preparation for last year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, Cooper reportedly stayed supportive from home, focusing on parental responsibilities while cheering her on.

While both have had high-profile past relationships, including Cooper's brief marriage to Jennifer Esposito and his relationship with Irina Shayk, and Hadid's nearly six-year relationship with Zayn Malik, sources say both have maintained amicable terms with former partners.