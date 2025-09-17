Wendy Williams, the former daytime talk show host, has been ordered to give a legal statement in her ongoing case against the Lifetime network, even though she is battling serious health issues.

According to PageSix, a judge ruled that Williams, 61, must take part in what's called a "de bene esse" deposition.

This type of testimony is given early in a case if someone may not be well enough to speak later.

The deposition must happen by November 4, 2025, and will last no more than three hours.

Williams was diagnosed in early 2024 with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia, which affect her memory, thinking, and speech.

Because of her condition, she is currently under legal guardianship, with Sabrina Morrissey acting as her court-appointed guardian.

Despite these medical challenges, the judge said that her condition "does not insulate her from providing testimony", noting that the law does not require a witness to be mentally fit to testify.

Court Limits Lawyers as Wendy Williams Prepares to Speak Out

The testimony will be done remotely to protect Williams' health. The court has set several rules: no more than two attorneys from the case and one of Williams' guardianship lawyers can be in the room.

She will also be given breaks as needed, and the full process won't go beyond three days.

This case began in February 2024, when Morrissey sued Lifetime and its parent company, A&E, over the release of their docuseries "Where Is Wendy Williams?".

Morrissey claims the show was filmed without legal approval and at a time when Williams was not capable of agreeing to appear in it.

Attorneys representing Williams argue that the documentary was released without permission, while lawyers for A&E admitted in court that they had taken the series down, People reported.

According to one source, A&E pulled the documentary out of "respect for the legal process."

Court documents also state that it will be up to the jury to decide how much weight to give Williams' testimony, considering her current mental condition.

Williams has spoken out against her guardianship, saying she is not mentally impaired and wants to regain control of her life.