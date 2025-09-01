Wendy Williams is considering a speaking tour focused on guardianship reform, according to a new report, shifting her attention away from television.

A source told Page Six the 61-year-old former talk show host has discussed hosting panels on how families can protect themselves from guardianships and recognize warning signs. "She wants to talk about how to get out of it, and all of the red flags," the insider said.

Williams, once a leading daytime personality, has lived in a New York assisted-living facility since 2022. A court placed her under the guardianship of attorney Sabrina Morrissey after concerns about her health and finances.

Lawyer Slams Guardianship

Williams' attorney Joe Tacopina said his client believes her public profile could help spotlight problems with the system. "She said to me more than once, 'I wish I weren't in this situation, but if someone were going to be in this situation, better to be me with a platform so I can expose this system,'" Tacopina told Extra.

Tacopina described the arrangement as "unjust" and "despicable," adding that Williams is "as lucid as they come." He said she has been unable to live freely for nearly three years.

Medical records tied to her case have been disputed. Sources claim she was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia and aphasia in 2023, but Tacopina said neither he nor Williams have seen the report. He argued her health information has been mishandled, calling it a HIPAA violation. He added that a neutral physician will be asked to review her condition, and depending on the outcome, a jury trial might follow.

Williams herself denied being incapacitated when approached by reporters in New York earlier this year. She told Page Six her lawyers were "highly upset" with media coverage of her health and repeated her goal of ending the guardianship. "I will get out of guardianship," she said.

Court filings show Morrissey has sought extensions of the arrangement while lawyers for Williams' family and ex-husband have signaled plans to challenge her authority.

Tacopina has been outspoken about the next steps. "Those responsible for her status, her basically incarceration, will be held accountable," he told TMZ, adding that the guardianship process is "scary" and "misdiagnosed."

Williams has also spoken publicly, noting, "I just had a birthday and I'm still in a guardianship. If that doesn't say enough, I don't know what does."

A movement supporting her, labeled #FreeWendy, has grown as legal battles continue. In April, she was filmed tapping on the window of her facility while supporters protested outside.