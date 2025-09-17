Utah prosecutors have revealed that Tyler James Robinson, the man accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, confessed to the crime in private text messages sent to his roommate shortly after the shooting.

Court documents say Robinson, 22, sent the messages on September 10, the day Kirk was shot and killed while speaking at Utah Valley University.

In the texts, Robinson told his roommate—who was also his romantic partner—to "look under the keyboard."

According to TMZ, a note was found that read: "I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I'm going to take it."

Shocked, the roommate replied: "You weren't the one who did it, right????"

Robinson responded: "I am, I'm sorry."

Robinson reportedly said he planned the shooting for over a week, texting: "I had enough of his hatred. Some hate can't be negotiated out." He also confessed that he had hoped to keep his involvement secret for the rest of his life.

At the time, the identity of the shooter was still unknown to the public. Robinson told his roommate not to speak to the media or police, saying: "If any police ask you questions, ask for a lawyer and stay silent."

Charlie Kirk Suspect Tried to Recover Rifle, Prosecutors Say

Robinson also discussed his attempts to recover the weapon—a Mauser Model 98 rifle—which police later found hidden in a wooded area near the campus.

He told his roommate that the rifle was "very unique" and that his father wanted pictures of it after seeing it on the news.

Despite the chilling confession, the roommate did not initially contact the police. It wasn't until Robinson's arrest that the messages were handed over to authorities.

Officials say the roommate has since fully cooperated with the investigation.

Robinson faces multiple charges, including aggravated murder, firearm offenses, obstruction of justice, and witness tampering. Prosecutors have confirmed they will pursue the death penalty, NBCNewYork said.

The case has drawn national attention. Charlie Kirk, 31, was known for his outspoken conservative views and strong support of former President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors say Robinson, once raised in a conservative home, had grown politically distant from his family and called Kirk's message "hateful."

In the final texts before his arrest, Robinson allegedly told his roommate: "I'm gonna turn myself in willingly." He was later convinced by a family friend to surrender to the police.