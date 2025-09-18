ABC has officially pulled "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" off the air indefinitely, following intense backlash over the comedian's comments about the recent shooting death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

A spokesperson for ABC confirmed the move on Wednesday, stating simply, "'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' will be pre-empted indefinitely."

Nexstar Media Group, the biggest owner of local TV stations in the US, has decided to stop airing the show on its channels.

Following that move, ABC announced it will no longer broadcast the program in those markets.

Nexstar strongly objected to Kimmel's remarks made during Monday night's monologue and said it would replace the program with other content across its ABC-affiliated stations.

According to PageSix, Kirk was fatally shot on September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

Authorities arrested a suspect three days later. Since then, public responses to his death have been sharply divided.

In his monologue, Kimmel criticized how some political groups reacted to the tragedy. He said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterize this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

This statement triggered outrage among conservative leaders and media executives.

ABC on Wednesday night said it was pulling the"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" late-night show off the air

"indefinitely" after controversial comments by its host about the slain conservative activist Charlie

Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel, during his opening monologue for Monday night's show, had… pic.twitter.com/FkxZ1ZBMC6 — THEMIDNIGHT123 (@Midnight123wooo) September 17, 2025

Read more: Jimmy Kimmel Admits He Feared Going to Prison If Matt Damon Died at His Home

FCC May Investigate Jimmy Kimmel

FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said Kimmel's remarks were among "the sickest conduct possible" and hinted that the FCC might launch an investigation or even take steps to revoke broadcast licenses.

"They have licenses granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with a responsibility to serve the public interest," Carr explained in a podcast interview on Wednesday.

Just hours later, Nexstar acted, pulling the show from its lineup. The company owns over 200 stations nationwide, NBC News reported.

Carr thanked Nexstar in a post on social media, writing, "While this may be an unprecedented decision, it is important for broadcasters to push back on Disney programming that they determine falls short of community values."

Despite the controversy, Kimmel did share a more sensitive message on his social media after Kirk's death.

"Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" he wrote.

Jimmy Kimmel expressed sympathy for the Kirk family and extended his support to all families affected by tragic acts of gun violence.