A brief but revealing moment between First Lady Melania Trump and British royals has attracted public attention while President Donald Trump was on a state visit to the United Kingdom on Wednesday.

A photo taken outside Windsor Castle shows Princess Catherine and Melania Trump having a playful exchange.

The two ladies seem to be having a pleasant conversation, earning applause from the viewers for their apparently friendly exchange.

As the photo rolls, Queen Camilla can be observed standing in close proximity. She at some point gestures towards Princess Catherine and seems to say something.

Body language analysts and viewers were swift to interpret the movement.

"She clearly waves Kate off mid-conversation—and the princess leaves immediately," one Twitter user posted. "That looked ice-cold."

In the video, Catherine smiles, utters a hasty goodbye, and departs—but rather than approach a new conversation, she seems to be uncertain about which direction to take.

She heads ultimately in the direction of Prince William, who is in a discussion with King Charles III and President Trump.

Witnesses commented on how uncomfortable the moment was.

"She just stands there pretending to look busy while everyone else is talking. Oof," another commenter wrote".

The brief video has stoked royal gossip on the internet about latent tensions within the family. Some have referred to long-standing rumors of tension between King Charles and Prince William and hinted that those tensions are now being reflected in relations between their wives.

Royal commentators have been split over the exchange.

"Damn, Camilla! That was brutal!" one viral comment said.

Yet others think that the moment could have been misinterpreted. No formal comments have been made by the Royal Family on the interaction, and the sound of the clip is still unclear.

Despite that, the clip — which became a viral sensation on social media—keeps fueling discussions on all platforms, with users sharing their reactions and interpretations.

The video can be accessed around the 7:38 point of the initial livestream.

As with many royal moments caught on camera, what truly happened remains open to interpretation. But the internet, as always, has plenty to say.