The Nickelodeon community is in a state of shock this week after heartbreaking footage surfaced showing a familiar face from the mid-2000s in a dire situation. Tylor Chase, best known for his role as the lovable, high-strung Martin Qwerly on the cult-classic sitcom Ned's Declassified School Survival Guide, has been spotted living on the streets of Riverside, California.

The news, which first began circulating via viral TikTok videos, has reignited a massive conversation about the long-term well-being of child stars and the invisible battles many face after the cameras stop rolling.

A Viral Encounter Sparks Concern

The alarm was first raised by influencer Citlalli Wilson, who shared footage of Chase sitting on the sidewalk in Riverside. In the clips, a disheveled and barely recognizable Chase is seen wearing tattered clothing, yet he maintains a gentle demeanor. When asked if he was an actor, Chase confirmed his identity, telling passersby with a faint smile that he was "auditioning for a movie" and reminiscing about his days on the Nickelodeon set.

Fans who grew up watching the "trio" of Ned, Moze, and Cookie—along with their eccentric classmates like Martin—were quick to express their devastation. "This actually hurts my heart. Martin was such a core part of my childhood," one fan commented on X (formerly Twitter).

Family Speaks Out: "He Needs Medical Help, Not Money"

In the wake of the viral video, well-meaning fans launched a GoFundMe campaign that quickly raised over $1,200 to help the 36-year-old actor secure food and clothing. However, the fundraiser was soon halted at the request of Chase's mother, Paula.

According to reports, Paula reached out to clarify that while the outpouring of love is appreciated, direct financial assistance could be more harmful than helpful. She revealed that Tylor has been battling bipolar disorder and severe mental health challenges for years.

"What Tylor needs is not money, but medical support," she reportedly stated. "He is unable to manage his medication on his own and often loses his phone within days. Money could actually do more harm than good. He is kind and pure-hearted, but desperately needs professional treatment."

The 'Ned's Declassified' Cast Responds

The news hit particularly hard for Tylor's former castmates. During a recent episode of the Ned's Declassified Podcast Survival Guide, Devon Werkheiser (Ned), Lindsey Shaw (Moze), and Daniel Curtis Lee (Cookie) addressed the situation with visible emotion.

Daniel Curtis Lee, who recently went to Riverside to personally track down his old friend, described the encounter as "heartbreaking." While Chase recognized him, Lee noted that he seemed "mentally distant."

"When I first saw the video, I was angry," Lee admitted on the podcast. "I was like, why put a camera on someone's face in hard times? Then I felt powerless."

Lindsey Shaw echoed the sentiment, expressing a deep desire to "look him in the eye and just love on him," while Werkheiser called the situation "painful and shocking," noting that the cast is currently exploring ways to get Tylor the long-term professional care he needs.

The Dark Side of Child Stardom?

Tylor Chase's story is a sobering reminder of the "child star curse" that has plagued many young actors. Chase, who also appeared in Everybody Hates Chris and the James Franco-directed film Good Time Max, stepped away from the spotlight years ago. In a resurfaced video from 2015, Chase had spoken candidly about his struggles with mental health and the isolation he felt as his acting career slowed down.

As of late December 2025, locals in Riverside confirm that Chase remains on the streets. His family and former co-stars are urging the public to stop filming him for "viral clout" and instead send positive energy as they work toward a sustainable solution for his health and housing.