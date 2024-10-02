Queen Camilla allegedly didn't want King Charles III to meet with Prince Harry face to face during his younger son's most recent return to the U.K., according to a report.

King Charles has had a packed schedule while undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer over the past several months.

Multiple reports have said that his wife has been worried that he's overexerting himself fulfilling his duties as the British sovereign and attending royal engagements amid his grueling treatment.

With the royal couple's Australia and Samoa tour looming, Queen Camilla was concerned that reuniting with Prince Harry at this time would subject King Charles to more stress, an anonymous friend of Camilla told the Daily Beast.

RELATED: Prince Harry Struggling Financially? May Return To UK To Ask King Charles For Money: Royal Expert

Due to this, despite King Charles' desire to meet with his younger son, Queen Camilla discouraged her husband from doing so when Prince Harry returned to the U.K. on Monday.

"She has been the principal voice urging Charles to slow down and take things easy," the insider said. "The last thing she wants him to do is to get stressed out over a meeting with Harry."

However, King Charles, who is currently in Scotland, still hopes to reconcile with Prince Harry one day, another unnamed "friend" told the outlet.

His cancer diagnosis reportedly made Charles more determined to heal his rift with his estranged son, which the insider said "has been so destabilizing for the monarchy."

RELATED: Prince William Coronation After King Charles' Death Won't Include 'Outrageously Disloyal' Brother Prince Harry: Report

King Charles and Prince William recently sparked hope that reconciliation was on the horizon when they sent birthday greetings to Prince Harry via social media as he turned 40 on Sept. 15.

However, the lack of meeting between Prince Harry and his father and brother once more dashed royal watchers' hopes of seeing the royal trio in one frame again.

The Duke of Sussex was in London this week to attend the 2024 WellChild Awards ceremony.

He also attended a funeral service for his uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, alongside Prince William last month, but the two did not interact or sit together during the ceremony.