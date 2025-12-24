In a time when dramas with high ratings and shows you can binge watch are all the rage, one sitcom from the 1990s won't go away. "Friends", which ran for ten seasons from 1994 to 2004, is still very popular around the world. It has made billions of dollars and people keep watching it over and over again.

As we celebrate more than thirty years since it first aired, the show's lasting legacy shows not only how it changed culture, but also the larger trend of "comfort TV," which includes familiar shows that help people feel better when things are tough.

A Cultural Event That Will Never Change

"Friends" didn't just make people laugh; it changed pop culture. The show was about six people in their twenties living in New York City, and it introduced famous things that became part of everyday life. The show had a huge effect on fashion, language, and relationships.

For example, Rachel Green's layered haircut became a global trend, and phrases like "How you doin'?" and "We were on a break!" became part of everyday speech. In 2025, memes from the show are still all over social media, and people are still talking about the episodes on TikTok and podcasts, as per The Guardian.

This shows that it is popular with people of all ages. Warner Bros. has made about $4.8 billion from streaming and syndication deals, and the cast still makes millions of dollars a year from residuals.

But "Friends" did more than just make money; it made the idea of "found family" normal. This is a group of "Friends" who help each other through breakups, career failures, and strange accidents.

According to Seisen International School, this really struck a chord with Gen X viewers, and it still does with Millennials and Gen Z who find it on Netflix and Max. One X user said that the show was "a literal replacement for a group of "Friends"... like a warm safety blanket."

But critics say there are problems. Some people have criticized the show for having an all-white main cast and storylines that are out of date on issues like gender and sexuality. They say it lacks diversity and promotes bad norms.

Some people think that the way it shows casual relationships and weak male characters is a form of "programming" that changes how people think about things while pretending to be funny. But these criticisms haven't made it less popular; instead, they have started conversations that keep the show interesting.

The Science of Comfort TV

Why is "Friends" the best show to watch when you need to relax? According to Business Insider, experts say it's because of the "mere-exposure effect," which says that being around something makes you happy. Watching episodes over and over can help with anxiety because it makes you feel like you have some control in a world that is always changing.

People miss the days before social media when problems were solved in 22 minutes. The show's lighthearted escapism, like hanging out in coffee shops and making heartfelt resolutions, reminds them of those days.

Psychologists say that shows like "Friends" that make you feel good are like therapy for your emotions. People think about their own lives through the arcs of the characters, likeRachel's journey to independence and Chandler's growth in vulnerability.

During the pandemic, a lot of people on social media watched old shows again to feel better. Fans say things like, "When "Friends" is on, I feel less alone," which shows how it helps people feel less alone.

It will always be relevant because it talks about resilience and connection. The group always gets back together, even when things are crazy, and they bring hope and laughter. Another fan said, "The laughs hit harder, the heart feels deeper, and it still feels like home 20 years later."

In the world of 2025, where things are always changing, this non-judgmental look at strange lives—like surrogate pregnancies, multiple divorces, and career changes—makes sense.

Looking Ahead: Will the Pivot Go On?

"Friends" is still a benchmark for how long a show can last as the streaming wars heat up. It has an impact on current shows like How I Met Your Mother and The Big Bang Theory, but none of them are as good as it.

The show is still popular with young people because they can relate to its styles and struggles. This shows that comfort TV is always popular. "Friends" reminds us why we go back to old favorites in a world where the media is so fragmented: because we know they'll always be there for us.