Romy Reiner reportedly spent much of her childhood feeling afraid of her older brother, Nick Reiner, a fear that sources say stayed with her long before the shocking deaths of her parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner.

According to people familiar with the family, Romy's fear was not sudden or recent. Insiders say it began when she was young and was tied to Nick's unpredictable behavior.

Even before his struggles with substance abuse, his outbursts were described as sudden and unsettling. Romy often tried to avoid him, but doing so was difficult in a close family setting.

According to PageSix, that long-standing tension has now resurfaced following Nick's arrest in connection with the killings of his parents at their Brentwood, California, home.

Nick, 32, was taken into custody on Dec. 14 and is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 7. Investigators allege he is responsible for both deaths.

Sources say Romy, who will turn 28 on Dec. 27, had concerns about Nick's living situation before the tragedy. At the time, Nick was staying in a guesthouse on his parents' property, close to the main home.

Romy reportedly felt uncomfortable with how near he was, even expressing unease about him living across the street from her.

Despite her worries, she understood her parents' decision. Insiders say Rob and Michele wanted to keep Nick close so they could watch over him and make sure he had shelter.

Romy Reiner Found Support in Brother Jake Reiner

Family stress connected to Nick is also said to have strengthened Romy's bond with her other brother, Jake Reiner, 34.

Those close to the family claim Jake shared similar concerns about Nick's behavior, Meaww reported.

Romy reportedly leaned on Jake for support, choosing to confide in him rather than place more emotional weight on their parents. Over time, this shared worry made the siblings especially close.

Even with fear and discomfort, Romy did not cut ties with her brother. Sources say she tried to help Nick when she could and continued to stand by him during difficult moments.

She reportedly spoke of him with care and did not push him away, even when family situations became tense.

Along with Jake, Romy would step in when her parents felt overwhelmed, doing what she could to support the family.

After the deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner, the emotional impact on the surviving siblings has been severe.

Insiders describe Romy and Jake as emotionally numb as they process both the loss of their parents and the allegations against their brother.

A representative for the Reiner family has not commented publicly.