Prince Harry's recent efforts to mend relations with King Charles have intensified questions about his commitment to joint media projects with Meghan Markle, as sources say the duke is increasingly focused on family reconciliation and veteran-focused philanthropy while Markle pursues expanded entertainment ventures.

The couple, who signed a reported $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping back from senior royal duties, have not disclosed the full slate of planned projects. But people familiar with the situation say their professional interests are diverging: Markle is said to be concentrating on scripted and lifestyle productions, while Harry has shifted energy toward charitable work and repairing ties with the royal family.

Harry, 40, has publicly described a desire for reconciliation with his family following the announcement of King Charles' cancer diagnosis earlier this year. In May, he said he would like to "get my father and brother back," and has repeatedly framed reconciliation as a matter of urgency given the monarch's health.

Those statements, along with a series of meetings between royal aides and Harry's team this summer described by palace sources as preliminary peace talks, have fueled speculation that the duke may scale back or reorganize his creative commitments in order to prioritize family matters.

Meghan Markle, 44, has continued to deepen her involvement in entertainment and lifestyle projects in Los Angeles. Sources say she is developing a mix of scripted work and unscripted formats and is preparing for a possible second season of the lifestyle series With Love, Meghan. She is also building her As Ever lifestyle brand, according to people familiar with the plans.

Insiders say the couple's differing priorities have raised concerns within their broader circle about whether the Netflix partnership will remain a central joint enterprise or evolve into separate, individually driven projects. Another source said that the couple is pursuing different priorities and that it's not necessarily a conflict, but it does change how they present themselves professionally.

Representatives for the couple did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Netflix deal has already produced programs tied to both their interests, including Harry's documentary Heart of Invictus, which highlighted the Invictus Games and veterans' issues, and projects tied to Markle's work in entertainment and lifestyle. Insiders say Heart of Invictus received modest viewership on the streaming service, and that Harry has continued to prioritize causes linked to military service and mental health.

The divergence comes as the couple raises two children, Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4, and navigates the logistics of long-distance work obligations and a high-profile public life. Some close to the family say Harry's renewed focus on the United Kingdom has also been motivated by personal concerns about his father's health and a desire to rebuild family connections before it may be too late.

"Life is precious," Harry said in May. "I've forgiven them. I don't know how much longer my father has."

Analysts and former royal aides say that renewed attempts at reconciliation, coupled with Markle's deepening ties to Hollywood, could lead the Sussexes to pursue more separate professional identities even as they retain joint stewardship of certain charitable and public-interest initiatives.

Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.