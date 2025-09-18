Trump's Interaction With Charles, William, and Kate Showed 'Congruent and Consistent' Signals of Mutual Respect, Expert Says
Donald Trump's state visit to Windsor Castle on Wednesday featured a ceremonial welcome with full royal honors, and according to a body language expert, it also revealed a rare level of mutual respect between the former U.S. president and the British royal family.
Psychology specialist Darren Stanton analyzed the event for The Sun, calling it "a great success" and noting that Trump, King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Kate displayed signs of "matching and mirroring." He said their body language was "congruent and consistent with a group of people that have mutual deep respect and rapport for each other."
A Meeting Marked by Warmth
Outside Victoria House, Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania. After the short walk through the courtyard, they met Charles and Queen Camilla. According to Stanton, the first meeting was an interaction involving both parties looking directly into each other's eyes, open posture with both feet directed towards each other, which are indications of engagement and respect.
He said the meeting was full of subtle, reciprocal touches. "The King touched Trump on the elbow, and vice versa," Stanton observed. Prince William also touched Trump on the arm, which was "reciprocated," a cue Stanton described as signaling connection and respect.
Kate, dressed in a deep primary color that Stanton said represents openness and honesty, was seen curtseying to Trump. "When we make ourselves smaller, like a bow or a curtsy, it's saying: 'I acknowledge your power, I acknowledge your seniority,'" he explained. Trump, in turn, slightly lowered his own posture to match her gesture.
Walking Ahead of the King
One of the most talked-about moments was the incident that occurred when Trump was seen walking ahead of King Charles as they passed between the Guards of Honor.
Stanton dismissed the criticism as overblown. "Trump's a big man, about 6ft4in, he's got a big stride. Sometimes it would look more odd for him to start taking half paces," he said, noting that the body language between the two men remained relaxed and positive.
The ceremonial welcome included the largest-ever Guard of Honour for such an event, with 1,300 members of the British military and 120 horses participating. A royal salute was fired from six World War I-era guns both at Windsor and the Tower of London.
Trump appeared pleased as he inspected the guard, thanking the commanding officer four times. Afterward, he and Charles shared a carriage ride through the Windsor estate, engaging in what observers described as animated conversation.
Consistency and Connection
Stanton emphasized that the event was defined by mutual respect rather than forced formality. "When you get a group of people and their body language is not consistent, it means there is little or no respect or connection," he said. "But in the clips that I've seen, everybody's consistent in their sharing of each other's behaviors, which means they genuinely want to be there."
Melania and Camilla, Queen Consort, followed behind Trump and Charles, walking side by side and chatting. The day's events ended with a group photo, with all parties smiling broadly – a visual confirmation, Stanton said, of a reception that was "amiable" and harmonious.
