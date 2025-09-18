Donald Trump's state visit to Windsor Castle on Wednesday featured a ceremonial welcome with full royal honors, and according to a body language expert, it also revealed a rare level of mutual respect between the former U.S. president and the British royal family.

Psychology specialist Darren Stanton analyzed the event for The Sun, calling it "a great success" and noting that Trump, King Charles III, Prince William, and Princess Kate displayed signs of "matching and mirroring." He said their body language was "congruent and consistent with a group of people that have mutual deep respect and rapport for each other."

🚨 BREAKING: President Trump and Melania Trump make history, are transported with King Charles and Queen Camille to Windsor Castle as the Star Spangled Banner plays



President Trump is the first elected political leader in modern times to be hosted for 2 state visits by a British… pic.twitter.com/2Tcv3HLO3m — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 17, 2025

A Meeting Marked by Warmth

Outside Victoria House, Prince William and Princess Kate welcomed Trump and First Lady Melania. After the short walk through the courtyard, they met Charles and Queen Camilla. According to Stanton, the first meeting was an interaction involving both parties looking directly into each other's eyes, open posture with both feet directed towards each other, which are indications of engagement and respect.

He said the meeting was full of subtle, reciprocal touches. "The King touched Trump on the elbow, and vice versa," Stanton observed. Prince William also touched Trump on the arm, which was "reciprocated," a cue Stanton described as signaling connection and respect.

Prince William and Kate greeted Donald and Melania Trump on their arrival at Windsor Castle today, before a carriage procession through the grounds of the royal estate.



Follow our live coverage of the US president's UK visit here: https://t.co/jhy1v20Vhq pic.twitter.com/8zR6ls0yG3 — POLITICOEurope (@POLITICOEurope) September 17, 2025

Kate, dressed in a deep primary color that Stanton said represents openness and honesty, was seen curtseying to Trump. "When we make ourselves smaller, like a bow or a curtsy, it's saying: 'I acknowledge your power, I acknowledge your seniority,'" he explained. Trump, in turn, slightly lowered his own posture to match her gesture.

Walking Ahead of the King

NEW: President Trump and first lady Melania participate in a royal ceremony with King Charles and Queen Camilla. pic.twitter.com/bKVKtEwdGJ — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2025

One of the most talked-about moments was the incident that occurred when Trump was seen walking ahead of King Charles as they passed between the Guards of Honor.

Stanton dismissed the criticism as overblown. "Trump's a big man, about 6ft4in, he's got a big stride. Sometimes it would look more odd for him to start taking half paces," he said, noting that the body language between the two men remained relaxed and positive.

Trump in the UK: walks ahead of King Charles, breaking tradition. Because of course he does. pic.twitter.com/A6PVSm3wdj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 17, 2025

The ceremonial welcome included the largest-ever Guard of Honour for such an event, with 1,300 members of the British military and 120 horses participating. A royal salute was fired from six World War I-era guns both at Windsor and the Tower of London.

Trump appeared pleased as he inspected the guard, thanking the commanding officer four times. Afterward, he and Charles shared a carriage ride through the Windsor estate, engaging in what observers described as animated conversation.

Consistency and Connection

Stanton emphasized that the event was defined by mutual respect rather than forced formality. "When you get a group of people and their body language is not consistent, it means there is little or no respect or connection," he said. "But in the clips that I've seen, everybody's consistent in their sharing of each other's behaviors, which means they genuinely want to be there."

King Charles III: "Allow me to propose a toast to President Trump and the First Lady — and to the health, prosperity, and happiness of the people of the United States of America." 🥂🇺🇸🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/Hl95b2vS8e — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) September 17, 2025

Melania and Camilla, Queen Consort, followed behind Trump and Charles, walking side by side and chatting. The day's events ended with a group photo, with all parties smiling broadly – a visual confirmation, Stanton said, of a reception that was "amiable" and harmonious.