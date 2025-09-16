Prince Harry's short reunion with King Charles during his U.K. trip has sparked debate over his motives. A royal expert says the Duke of Sussex is using his father's status to keep public interest alive, even if it means giving up privacy.

The Duke, 41, met King Charles for the first time in 19 months last week. Their meeting lasted 55 minutes. Harry later told reporters that his priority this year was to "focus on my dad."

Expert Calls Meeting a PR Move

Royal biographer Ingrid Seward said the meeting was less about reconciliation and more about image. "I think it's a massive PR move to re-establish Harry in the hearts of the British people," she told The Sun.

Seward said Harry's identity as the King's son keeps him relevant to both British and American audiences. "His earning power is related to who he is," she explained. "Without being the royal he is, Harry would not be interesting to anyone in California."

She added that Harry's Netflix projects and U.S. ventures depend on maintaining his royal connection. "This is a big PR push, and Harry was finally all smiles and charm, reminiscent of himself of old."

Fallout From 'Spare' Still Lingers

Harry has faced criticism for his memoir "Spare," where he revealed private family disputes. Seward said his claim that his "conscience is clear" is hard to reconcile with his decision to publicly criticize relatives.

"You don't badmouth your family in print and then have a clear conscience," she said.

Seward suggested King Charles welcomed the meeting to maintain some personal oversight of Harry's actions, even if other royals remain upset.

"People's memories are a little bit longer than that, and I think a lot of the royal family are still very angry," she said.

Harry Signals Interest in Spending More Time in the U.K.

Following his four-day visit, Harry's spokesperson said he "loved catching up with old friends." Harry also said he hoped to bring his children, Archie and Lilibet, on future trips, adding that the visit "definitely brought that closer."

He also defended writing "Spare."

"It was a series of corrections to stories already out there," Harry told The Guardian. "One point of view had been put out and it needed to be corrected. It is not about revenge, it is about accountability."