Police in Leawood confirmed that a man was arrested for criminal trespassing in Travis Kelce's gated neighborhood in the early hours of Sept. 15.

According to Star, the suspect, identified as former police officer Justin Lee Fisher, was "charged with jumping the fence onto a private residence in a private neighborhood." Fisher was later released after posting bond and is due in municipal court on Oct. 15.

Legal Battle Ties Swift to Baldoni Case

As per Deadline, Swift became involved in the case when Baldoni countersued actress Blake Lively for $400 million over allegations related to the filming of "It Ends With Us." Court records showed Baldoni's legal team listed Swift as a witness. His attorneys sought to depose her, claiming her testimony would be relevant.

Judge Lewis Liman recently denied Baldoni's request for more time to schedule Swift's deposition, writing that "they have offered no evidence that they have served a renewed subpoena on Swift" and "having failed to demonstrate appropriate diligence, the requested extension is denied."

Swift's lawyers maintain that she "did not agree to a deposition" but indicated she would make time the week of Oct. 20 if required by the court.

The timing of Fisher's arrest, just days after the ruling, has fueled speculation about whether the documents were successfully served before the arrest. Representatives for Swift, Kelce, and Baldoni have not commented.

Despite the legal back-and-forth, Swift continues preparing for the release of her twelfth studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," arriving Oct. 3. The singer recently announced a theatrical release event to celebrate the album, which marks a new phase of her career.

Kelce and Swift also shared their engagement news in a joint social media post in August, with the couple recently spotted together at Coachella Valley.

A process server attempting to deliver deposition papers to Taylor Swift on behalf of Justin Baldoni’s legal team was arrested for trespassing at Travis Kelce’s Kansas home.



The arrest came just days after a judge denied a motion to depose Swift in the ongoing lawsuits involving… pic.twitter.com/kaGrgb06UT — 📸 (@metgalacrave) September 22, 2025

Stalker Vanishes Ahead of Court Date

Swift's team is facing another concern: the disappearance of stalker Brian Jason Wagner ahead of a court hearing.

Court records show that Swift's investigator, Brooke Berg, attempted to contact Wagner several times on September 15 to remind him of his September 22 hearing, but he never responded.

The judge extended the temporary restraining order protecting Swift until the new court date.

Sources close to the singer told The Daily Mail that Wagner's absence is worrying, not reassuring. "This will take precedence over everything she does in her life and career until it is completely taken care of in the courts and through any authoritative measures," one source said.

Over the years, Swift has been harassed by various stalkers several times.

One of them was a recent case from 2024, when David Crowe was arrested as he had gone to her house more than 30 times and had been charged with stalking and harassment.

After these threats, it is said that her personal security has been greatly improved, especially after the online extremists who issued the threats.

Insiders say her team is prepared to pause public appearances or album promotion if the situation worsens.