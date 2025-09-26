Priscilla Presley has taken a major step forward in her legal battle against former associate Brigitte Kruse.

On September 24, a Los Angeles judge approved Presley's request to subpoena bank records, which she believes will support her claims of financial elder abuse and fraud.

The 80-year-old actress filed a lawsuit in July 2025, accusing Kruse and several others of exploiting her finances, isolating her from longtime advisors, and taking hundreds of thousands of dollars without her full knowledge or consent.

Presley is seeking over $1 million in damages. In court filings, Presley alleges that Kruse and the other defendants used a Missouri-based company, Clevenger Accounting, to manage bank accounts linked to her earnings, Yahoo reported.

Her legal team claims these records may reveal withheld payments and misused funds.

"These records will help explain what happened to my money," Presley stated in her declaration. "To this day, I still don't know what was collected, spent, or taken from me."

The court's approval allows Presley's team to gather communications and documents from Clevenger Accounting related to her finances and assets.

Her lawyers argue this is key to proving claims of elder abuse, breach of contract, and other serious accusations.

A woman has learned her fate after she attempted to defraud the Presley family.https://t.co/YATNEEI07Y — WICS ABC 20 (@wics_abc20) September 25, 2025

Kruse Denies Wrongdoing as Presley Lawsuit Heats Up

Kruse's attorney, Jordan Matthews, responded, saying the request was a standard legal process and not a judgment against his client.

"This is simply a procedural step," he said. "We already provided these records and have been fully transparent. No money was withheld."

Presley claims she first met Kruse in 2021, when Kruse was running an auction house selling Elvis Presley memorabilia.

Over time, Presley says Kruse gained control over her business matters, cutting her off from trusted advisors and redirecting most of her earnings into companies Kruse managed.

In one example, Presley says she only received a small portion of the $500,000 paid for the 2023 film "Priscilla," directed by Sofia Coppola.

According to US Magazine, she alleges Kruse and her associates took $120,000 from that deal and shifted over $600,000 from her accounts between 2022 and 2023.

Kruse has denied all wrongdoing and claimed Presley's lawsuit is retaliation for a separate case Kruse filed in Florida, in which she accuses Presley of failing to pay money owed.

In August, Kruse escalated matters with a $50 million countersuit that includes shocking claims about Presley's personal and professional conduct.