Bad Bunny has officially been announced as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The NFL revealed that the Puerto Rican superstar will take the stage at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8, 2026.

This historic performance will make Bad Bunny the first artist to headline the Super Bowl entirely in Spanish. The decision highlights the explosive growth of Latin music in the U.S. and around the world, marking a milestone moment for both the NFL and Latino culture.

"What I'm feeling goes beyond myself," Bad Bunny said in a statement after the announcement published by Billboard.

"It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown... this is for my people, my culture and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW del Super Bowl." (Go and tell grandma that we will be the HALFTIME SHOW of the Super Bowl.)

"Bad Bunny represents the global energy and cultural vibrancy that define today's music scene," said Jon Barker, senior vice president of global event production for the NFL. "As one of the most influential and streamed artists in the world, his unique ability to bridge genres, languages and audiences makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage."

Jay-Z, who works with the NFL through Roc Nation on halftime production, highlighted his role beyond music. "What Benito has done and continues to do for Puerto Rico is truly inspiring," he said. "We are honored to have him on the world's biggest stage."