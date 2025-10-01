Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman has filed for divorce from country star Keith Urban, ending nearly 20 years of marriage, according to court records filed Tuesday.

Kidman, 57, submitted the paperwork in Tennessee, citing irreconcilable differences. The couple, who were married in June 2006, share two daughters: Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. They have primarily resided in the Nashville area.

A source confirmed the separation and told TMZ that the pair had been living apart since the summer and that Kidman did not want the split. The filing did not specify reasons beyond listing irreconcilable differences.

Both Kidman and Urban, who were born in Australia, have been prominent figures in their industries during their marriage. Urban, 56, is a four-time Grammy winner and a leading figure in country music. Kidman, an Academy Award winner, has starred in numerous films and television projects.

The couple's relationship weathered significant challenges in the early years of their marriage. Months after their wedding, Urban entered rehab for drug and alcohol addiction. He has credited Kidman and close friends with staging an intervention that helped him get sober, and both have previously said that experience strengthened their bond.

They continued to appear together at public events in recent years. In June they were photographed together at a FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville, and in May they attended the Academy of Country Music Awards, where Urban received the ACM Triple Crown Award.

Nonetheless, RadarOnline reported that Nicole Kidman is said to be "furious" over the terms of her prenuptial agreement with Keith Urban, which could leave the country star walking away with more than $11 million following their separation.

The Oscar-winning actress, 58, and the country singer, 57, married in 2006 under an agreement that entitled Urban to $600,000 for every year of marriage if he remained sober. After 19 years together, insiders say the condition has backfired on Kidman, who is now faced with a payout tied to the very struggles she once helped him overcome.

"Nicole feels the clause was slipped in to protect Keith, but in the end it protects his finances," a source close to the couple told RadarOnline.com. "She supported him through his addiction, and now she sees him benefiting from it. That has left her feeling deeply betrayed."

Urban has spoken candidly about his battles with substance abuse, crediting Kidman with staging an intervention only months after their wedding. In a 2010 interview with Oprah Winfrey, he recalled her dramatic decision to push him into rehab. "The love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go,'" he said.

While Urban has celebrated nearly two decades of sobriety, sources say Kidman resents that the reward comes at her expense. "Nicole is glad he stayed on that path, but she resents that the payoff comes out of her pocket," another insider claimed. "To her, it feels like rubbing salt into the wound of their breakup."

The couple, who share daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, have reportedly been living apart since the summer. Urban has spent time touring, while Kidman remained with their children in London, where she rented a Hampstead home while filming Practical Magic 2.

According to Women, observers had already noted public strain in the marriage. At a soccer match in June, Kidman was seen fidgeting with her wedding band, while Urban avoided eye contact. Their last joint red-carpet appearance was at the AFI Life Achievement Award gala, where Urban praised Kidman for standing by him through his early battles.

"Nicole gave him her loyalty and patience for nearly two decades," a source added. "The idea that she now owes him financially has left her incandescent with rage."