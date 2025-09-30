Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's marriage has reportedly hit a breaking point. The couple is separated after 19 years together.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, are reportedly living apart, with Urban allegedly moving into his own home in Nashville.

Friends of the couple said the country singer initiated the separation after confronting Kidman about the state of their relationship.

Intimacy Issues and Busy Schedules

Sources said their marriage had grown distant over the past year. "The intimacy isn't there, they are just going through the motions [of being married]," one insider told the Daily Mail. Urban reportedly told Kidman he was unhappy, a move that left her "blindsided."

The couple's demanding schedules are said to have deepened the rift. Urban has been on his "High and Alive" World Tour since May, while Kidman spent the summer in London filming a sequel to Practical Magic. She reportedly rented a Hampstead mansion for £65,000 ($87,000) per month during the shoot.

"Keith never sees Nicole, either she is filming or he is on tour," one source said.

Kidman and Urban share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, who have remained in Nashville with their mother.

Friends told the Daily Mail that Kidman has been focused on caring for the children and "holding the family together through this difficult time."

Separate Lives

TMZ reported that Urban "has acquired his own residence in Nashville and has moved out of their family home."

The couple's time apart reportedly increased after the death of Kidman's mother last year. "They do make an effort to speak every day when they're apart, but it is shocking how much time they've spent apart since Nicole's mother died," a source told Woman's Day earlier this month. "It's like they both went their separate ways."

Signs of strain appeared earlier this year.

In July, Urban abruptly ended a radio interview after being asked about Kidman's intimate scenes in her films "Babygirl" and "A Family Affair."

Kidman has spoken publicly about the realities of long-term relationships. "There's no perfect anything," she told the press last year, per Hello! Magazine, while promoting her Netflix series "The Perfect Couple."

"Anything that's presented as perfect... forget it," she added.