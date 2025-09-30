Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's separation is putting new attention on their unusual prenuptial agreement, which reportedly includes a clause that could pay Urban millions if he remains sober.

Radar Online reported that the prenup, signed before their 2006 wedding, awards the country star $600,000 for each year of marriage, more than $11 million total, as long as he avoids drugs and alcohol.

Urban has spoken openly about his struggles before marrying Kidman.

In 2010, he told Oprah Winfrey that Kidman staged an intervention after their wedding, per the Irish Sun, saying, "She made a decision to turn around and initiate ultimately this intervention, and it was done in such a way that the love in that room at that moment was just right. I was like, 'Put the cuffs on, let's go.'"

He credited the moment with saving his life and later told Rolling Stone he was "blessed" to have her support during recovery.

At the time, Urban was not in treatment or a recovery program. He said meeting Kidman marked a turning point and became the foundation for his sobriety.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have separated after 19 years of marriage, TMZ reports.



Kidman told Vanity Fair she was "more than willing to walk it with him," a line that has resurfaced as reports suggest she still wants to reconcile despite the current separation.

TMZ reported the pair have been living apart since early summer. Urban has moved out of the family's Nashville mansion and into his own residence while continuing his High and Alive tour, which runs through mid-October.

Kidman has stayed behind with daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14, focusing on family while managing a busy filming schedule.

Over the summer, Kidman rented a Hampstead mansion in London for $87,000 a month while filming the sequel to "Practical Magic."

A source told Woman's Day that the time apart became more pronounced after the death of Kidman's mother last September, saying, "It's like they both went their separate ways."

Final Public Appearance Hinted at Trouble

Their last public appearance together came in June at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match between Los Angeles FC and Esperance Sportive de Tunis. Known for their frequent public displays of affection, the couple looked distant.

Body language expert Louise Mahler told Daily Mail that Kidman's "fiddling with her left hand" suggested tension, and Urban avoided eye contact during the game.