A viral social media rumor claiming a plus-sized female rapper is a secret daughter of the late wrestling legend André the Giant has been emphatically disproven by the wrestler's family, who say the speculation is baseless and disrespectful.

The rumor surfaced in recent days across X, Instagram, and TikTok, where users circulated videos and posts suggesting a tall, heavyset rapper with a distinct accent was the long-lost child of André René Roussimoff, the French professional wrestler who became an international star in the 1970s and 1980s.

The claim quickly inspired memes and headlines, prompting fact-checks and scorn from critics who called the story a blatant case of online misinformation.

According to AllHipHop, a representative for the Roussimoff family stated on Sunday that there's no truth to the rumors and that André had one child, Robin Christensen-Roussimoff, who is a private individual and not the person being portrayed in the viral clips.

André the Giant, who died in 1993 at age 46, fathered a single daughter, Robin, born in 1974 in France.

Robin, now in her 40s, has maintained a relatively private life and appeared in the 2018 HBO documentary "André the Giant," which explored her father's life, career, and struggles with gigantism.

In the film, Robin discussed the limited time she had with her father due to his wrestling schedule, calling him a "gentle giant."

The viral posts drew swift pushback from journalists, wrestling historians, and users who pointed to public records and archival material confirming André's family history. Users and platform moderators have flagged several posts that helped spread the rumor for lacking verifiable sourcing.

Social media platforms are facing increased scrutiny over how rumors and unverified claims spread. These can often harm the reputations of those involved. In recent years, companies have taken steps to label or remove content that is clearly false; however, enforcement remains inconsistent.

The rapper at the heart of the online speculation has not made a public comment. It is unclear whether she or her representatives have been directly contacted by users or media seeking confirmation. Legal experts say that while false claims like this can be defamatory, remedies are complicated when the subject is a public figure or when posts are framed as speculation.

Fans of André the Giant and members of the wrestling community expressed frustration that the legend's name was being used in what one promoter called "cheap clickbait." Several called on social media users to respect privacy and verify information from reliable sources before sharing sensational claims.

As the rumor continues to spread through online feeds, the Roussimoff family has urged people to stop amplifying the story and to honor André's legacy by relying on documented facts rather than viral conjecture.