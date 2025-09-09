Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has revealed the real reason behind his dramatic weight transformation that shocked fans at the Venice Film Festival, confirming that his slimmed-down appearance is entirely for his upcoming acting roles.

The 53-year-old actor explained during the Toronto International Film Festival on September 8 that he is actively losing weight to portray a character called "Chicken Man" in his next film, "Lizard Music," directed by Benny Safdie. Johnson described the role as "a very whimsical and eccentric 70-something-year-old man called the Chicken Man" whose best friend is "a 70-something-year-old chicken."

Johnson first attracted attention for his leaner physique when he appeared at the Venice Film Festival in early September, where fans dubbed his transformation as going from "The Rock" to "The Pebble." The actor reportedly lost approximately 60 pounds, a significant change from his typically muscular frame that has defined his action movie career.

The weight loss represents a complete reversal from his previous role preparation. For "The Smashing Machine," where Johnson portrays MMA fighter Mark Kerr, he had initially gained 30 pounds of muscle to achieve the authentic look of the UFC heavyweight champion. Johnson spent up to four hours daily in makeup chairs applying prosthetics to transform into the real-life fighter.

Speaking about his ongoing transformation, Johnson acknowledged he is still "in the process of slimming down" and has "a long ways to go" to reach his target for the "Chicken Man" character. When asked about the dietary changes required for the role, Johnson jokingly remarked that it means "eating less chicken."

"Lizard Music" is based on Daniel Pinkwater's 1976 novel and follows a boy who discovers a secret late-night broadcast featuring lizards playing otherworldly music. The story leads him to encounter the eccentric Chicken Man and his elderly companion, a chicken named Claudia, as they embark on a surreal adventure.

Johnson's career pivot reflects his desire to move beyond typical action roles. During a press conference for "The Smashing Machine," he became emotional while discussing his decision to pursue more challenging characters, stating he wanted to "live my dreams now and do what I want." The film received a 15-minute standing ovation at Venice, bringing Johnson to tears and generating Oscar buzz for his dramatic performance.