The investigation into Hulk Hogan's death has grown more complex as police explore possible medical malpractice that may have led to the wrestling icon's sudden passing.

Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, whose real name was Terry Bollea, passed away at his Florida home on July 24. He was 71 years old.

According to Clearwater Police, the case is still ongoing, and detectives are now reviewing claims that his death may have been caused by a surgical error.

TMZ Sports reports that police were told by an occupational therapist at Hogan's side that a surgeon may have accidentally damaged his phrenic nerve during a recent operation.

This nerve helps control the diaphragm, which is essential for breathing. The therapist told police that Hogan didn't clutch his chest or show any pain—he just suddenly stopped breathing.

Clearwater Police confirmed they are in communication with Hogan's family, including daughter Brooke Hogan and son Nick.

"We have been in contact with family members," the department said Thursday. "This case has required us to interview multiple witnesses and seek medical records from various providers. All of this takes time."

🔥There is something WAY OFF in this entire Hulk Hogan death. Now they are saying his death may be the result of MALPRACTICE? Originally we heard he was cremated..now they are saying he wasn’t? Why hasn’t an autopsy been ordered yet ..especially if they suspect malpractice.… pic.twitter.com/4XOqbpRzAO — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) August 21, 2025

Sky Daily Reveals Hulk Hogan's Nerve Was Damaged in Surgery

It was Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, who quickly dialed 911 after realizing he had stopped breathing.

Sky later shared that Hogan's phrenic nerve had been damaged during surgery, but she chose not to reveal what the autopsy showed.

She also stated Hogan has not yet been cremated.

Brooke Hogan has openly questioned the initial account of how her father passed away.

She questioned the official report that cited a heart attack possibly linked to leukemia. "We don't have cancer that runs in our family," she said in an earlier interview. "The leukemia out of nowhere hits me as BS."

Brooke has also hinted that police bodycam footage might reveal more about what happened the day her father died.

She has offered to pay for additional tests if needed and has insisted that the truth must come out. "Anyone would want answers," she wrote in a social media post last month, PageSix reported.

The Clearwater Police said they will meet with the Hogan family before closing the case and will share results before any public release.