Prince Harry's decision to lay a wreath and handwritten note at the Burma Star Memorial on VJ Day has stirred fresh criticism and reignited questions about his relationship with the royal family, with some palace insiders and royal commentators calling the move a calculated effort to upstage the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Harry, 41, visited the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire after the official national commemoration, placing a wreath and a personal note honoring the "Forgotten Army" who fought in the Pacific during World War II. The King and Queen led the official service, and the Prince and Princess of Wales were not present; Kate Middleton has been advised by doctors to keep her schedule light as she continues recovery from cancer treatment.

According to RadarOnline, in his message, addressed to the veterans, Harry referenced his late grandfather, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and wrote that the anniversary "carries an added layer of meaning" for him. He expressed gratitude and urged that the contributions of those who served in the Pacific should never be forgotten.

But the timing of Harry's visit, and the fact that images and details of the gesture were widely circulated, prompted sharp responses from some royal aides and commentators. One palace source, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly, called the visit "a cynical PR stunt" and said the move "caught everyone off guard." The source added that officials believed the moment had been intended to be the King's, and described frustration that it became a story about family tensions.

"No one had Harry on the schedule," the source said. "Arriving after the King had gone made it seem respectful on the surface — but the timing, the note, and the perfectly staged photos made it obvious it was a PR play."

Royal commentators echoed that sentiment, saying the gesture appeared "polished" to be spontaneous. Some suggested Harry's actions were aimed at reasserting his public profile at a moment when senior royals were absent from the ceremony.

Supporters of Harry said the criticism missed the sincerity of his message and his personal connection to the day through his grandfather's service. They argued that paying tribute to veterans is fitting, regardless of the form, and that Harry's private visit was a valid way to remember.

The episode underscores the ongoing strains within the royal family since Harry and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as per Cosmopolitan, stepped back from senior royal duties in 2020 and relocated to the United States. Their decision has continued to produce headlines and friction, especially when Harry's public appearances intersect with those of his relatives.

A former royal aide said the incident was "deeply frustrating" for the King, who intended the day to honor veterans and avoid family distractions. "It turned into a story about family tensions, exactly the kind of distraction he [Charles] doesn't need," the aide said.

Representatives for Prince Harry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The palace declined to comment beyond confirming senior royals had led the official VJ Day events.