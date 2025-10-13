Diane Keaton, the beloved actress known for her iconic roles in films like "Annie Hall" and "The Godfather," passed away on October 11 at the age of 79.

While many remember her for her acting, Keaton's lesser-known directing career is now gaining new recognition following her death.

Beyond acting, Keaton spent time behind the camera directing music videos, television episodes, and movies.

According to US Magazine, she directed music videos for Belinda Carlisle's hits "Heaven Is A Place on Earth" and "I Got Weak," the latter reaching number two on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1988.

Carlisle praised Keaton after her passing, calling her "kind and eccentric" and "a big part of my career."

Keaton also directed episodes of popular TV shows, including "Twin Peaks" in 1991 and "China Beach" in 1990.

In addition, she directed the 1991 made-for-TV film "Wildflower," which starred a young Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon fondly recalled her early work with Keaton, sharing how the actress-director became one of her first mentors.

"I'm tearing up... Diane was really important," Witherspoon said in a tribute shortly after Keaton's death.

Diane Keaton Reflects on Challenges in 2023

Though Keaton rarely spoke publicly about her directing efforts, she shared in a 2023 interview that the role was more challenging than she had expected.

"I thought I could do it, but really, it was rough," she explained. "You need to really be on it and really smart about what you're delving into with the subject."

Keaton's directing work may have flown under the radar, but it was an important part of her creative expression.

She even appeared in Justin Bieber's 2021 music video for "Ghost," recalling her positive experience working with the pop star: "He was a gentleman. He's a great guy and so talented."

Known mainly for her celebrated acting career, Keaton rose to fame in the 1970s with roles in "The Godfather" trilogy and Woody Allen films.

She won an Oscar for Best Actress for her role in "Annie Hall" and became a style icon through her menswear-inspired wardrobe, People said.

Despite her success, Keaton admitted to struggling with anxiety and insecurities throughout her life.

Her family released a statement following her death, saying, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved. Mark and our family are incredibly grateful for the concern, love, and support we've received over the past few days."