A guest at Walt Disney World's Contemporary Resort died by an apparent suicide on Tuesday evening, officials confirmed, and law enforcement has launched a formal inquiry into the circumstances.

The body of the individual was discovered around 6:40 p.m. local time along North World Drive, the roadway that runs past Magic Kingdom Park and through the A-frame structure of the Contemporary Resort hotel.​

Orange County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Michael Higgins told reporters the death is being treated as an "apparent suicide." Contrary to reports circulating on social media, the deputy clarified that the person was not struck by the monorail that passes through the resort building. "The individual was NOT hit by the monorail," he emphasized, calling the monorail impact reports "erroneous information".​

The identity of the guest was later released by the Orange County Medical Examiner's Office as 28-year-old Summer Equitz of Orlando. Her death was ruled a suicide by multiple blunt impact injuries sustained at the Contemporary Resort near the Magic Kingdom precinct. Equitz's family has been notified, and detectives are gathering evidence and reviewing security footage from the hotel corridors and surrounding areas.​

Disney representatives declined to comment on the incident. A spokeswoman for Walt Disney World said the company "shares the community's grief over this tragic event" but referred additional inquiries to local authorities. The Orange County Sheriff's Office also closed its comments, stating it does not release more information in suicide cases.

Security personnel at Disney World routinely patrol guest areas and review footage to ensure safety, but the unusual nature of this occurrence has prompted an expanded investigation by the sheriff's office. Detectives plan to interview eyewitnesses, examine hotel surveillance systems, and consult with the Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the timeline of events leading to Equitz's death. Officials believe these steps will clarify whether any external factors contributed to the tragedy.

This incident marks a rare but serious occurrence within the Disney resort complex, which serves millions of visitors annually. In recent weeks, another fatality occurred at Disneyland's Haunted Mansion attraction in California, underscoring the ongoing priority of guest safety across the company's theme parks.

Anyone affected by thoughts of self-harm or emotional distress can contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988. Mental health professionals are available 24/7 to support individuals in crisis.