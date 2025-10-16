Late-night television has been in turmoil lately — and John Oliver is one of the few hosts still standing.

The "Last Week Tonight" anchor finally spoke out about the recent chaos surrounding his fellow hosts Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, offering a mix of humor and honesty about the uncertain state of late-night TV.

Oliver, 48, was attending the Only Make Believe Gala in New York City on Monday when Page Six asked if he felt any pressure after Colbert's show was canceled and Kimmel was briefly suspended.

Staying true to his comedic roots, Oliver responded with a grin, "Thanks for asking that as softly as you possibly could."

He continued, "The beauty of living with an axe over your head is... every day is a gift. I'm acting like everything is fine, and I'll act that way right up until the point that it isn't."

The comment comes amid sweeping changes in the late-night lineup. Stephen Colbert announced in July that "The Late Show" will officially end in 2026, marking the close of a more than 30-year run.

CBS cited financial reasons for the decision, though some fans speculated that Colbert's political commentary may have played a role.

John Oliver 'Horrified' by Jimmy Kimmel's Temporary Ban

Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel faced his own controversy last month when ABC temporarily suspended his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!," after he made remarks about conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, who was shot and killed during an event in Utah.

The network quickly reinstated Kimmel following public backlash, but the brief suspension sparked debate about free speech in entertainment.

According to Yahoo, Oliver said he was "absolutely disgusted" by how the situation unfolded. "I was horrified about what happened to him, and I'm very, very glad that it's ended the way that it has," he said.

Calling Kimmel "such a decent man," Oliver added that "those few days were very, very hard on him."

Despite the uncertainty in the industry, Oliver's own show appears secure. "Last Week Tonight" is currently in its 12th season, with HBO committed to airing it through 2028.

The Emmy-winning program continues to draw strong ratings and praise for its sharp political humor and in-depth reporting.