John Oliver showed his vulnerable side during his passionate call to vote for the Democratic Party's presidential candidate, Kamala Harris.

On Sunday night, the late-night show host got emotional as he tried to get to reluctant voters and encourage them to head to the polls come Election Day.

During his 10-minute closing monologue on his talk show "Last Week Tonight," Oliver, 47, fought back tears while passionately pleading with those who are undecided or still reluctant to vote to go out and practice their right to suffrage.

"What am I going to be feeling on Wednesday? And is there anything I'm going to wish I'd said right now?" he opened his monologue.

Oliver went on to discuss why he is voting blue on the U.S. National Election, saying he strongly supports Kamala's plans for Medicare's expansion for long-term elder care.

He also discouraged voters from siding with Harris' opponent, Republican candidate Donald Trump, pointing out the dangers of putting him back at the White House.

"All of that is why a bunch of our stories this year have ended with me telling you to vote against Donald Trump. But to be clear, I am voting for Kamala Harris. And I think you should too," he said.

He continued his rant against the former president, claiming that should Trump become the national leader again, the U.S. would be in another "layer of hell."

"The damage of a second Trump term would last far beyond the next four years and encumber any potential progressive president in the future," the comedian-host added.

For Oliver, it would be best to elect Harris because that would mean the end for Trump, who allegedly comes with a lot of baggage and problems.

"Wouldn't it be great to live in a world where he's no longer an active threat —Just an annoyance?" he rhetorically asked.

Oliver is a well-known Trump critic, and he has openly slammed the business magnate-turned-politician on his show on more than one occasion.