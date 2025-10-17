Supermodel Bella Hadid's dramatic return to the Victoria's Secret runway is raising alarm among fans after she appeared unwell during the fashion show's closing walk.

In a viral video from the event, the 29-year-old model is seen wearing a glittering silver outfit with large white angel wings.

While walking backstage, she briefly grabs onto her wings for balance and looks down more than once. Viewers quickly pointed out that something seemed off.

"She was struggling," one TikTok commenter wrote. Another added, "I thought she was gonna fall."

The concern grew as fans linked the moment to Hadid's recent battle with chronic Lyme disease.

Just weeks ago, the model shared emotional photos from a hospital room in Germany, where she was undergoing treatment for a severe flare-up of the illness.

In the photos, she appeared pale and weak, connected to IVs and medical equipment.

"She's in survival mode," one person wrote online after watching the runway clip, PageSix reported.

Others speculated that the heavy wings—reportedly weighing nearly 50 pounds—were too much for her to handle so soon after hospitalization.

Social media flooded with support and worry. "She was just in the hospital. Why give her those massive wings?" asked one user. Another said, "She still killed it, but she didn't look okay."

there’s fans saying that one of the girls in the group was sick to explain these vocals and no shade but like bella hadid was on dialysis less than a month ago and still managed to walk the runway in heels while carrying 60lbs wings on her back https://t.co/Nk9QBNodrl — gia brito (@bigrepera) October 16, 2025

Fans Fear Bella Hadid Returned Too Soon

Hadid, who has openly shared her struggles with Lyme disease, anxiety, and depression, has not commented on the show's aftermath. A representative for the model has also not responded to media requests.

According to DailyMail, Bella's runway comeback followed a month of recovery in Germany. The photos she shared showed her in a hospital bed and leaning on her mother Yolanda Hadid, who called her a "Lyme warrior."

Her sister Gigi Hadid also left a message of support, writing, "I love you! I hope you feel as strong and good as you deserve soon!!!!!!"

The model briefly reappeared in Paris looking refreshed days after her hospital stay, but fans now question whether she returned to work too soon.

Many online defended Hadid's performance, with one fan saying, "Even in pain, she carried that show."

But others believe Victoria's Secret made a poor choice by assigning her such heavy wings, considering her recent health.

Hadid has described her journey with Lyme disease as long and painful, saying it often leads her to retreat from the public eye.

She's also been vocal about mental health, sharing personal stories with her followers.