Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight about her feelings toward Selena Gomez and she isn't holding back.

In a new interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, the 28-year-old model and Rhode Skin founder addressed the constant comparisons between her and Gomez, especially when it comes to their beauty brands.

"It's always annoying being pitted against other people," Hailey said, clearly frustrated with the public's ongoing attempts to create rivalry. "I didn't ask for that."

She went on to explain that once people decide how they want to see you, there's not much you can do.

"When people want to see you a certain way and they've made up a story about you in their minds, it's not up to you to change that," she added, TMZ reported.

But it was one comment in particular that got fans talking. When asked whether she felt competitive with other beauty founders like Gomez, Hailey replied, "I think there is space for everybody. I don't feel competitive with people that I'm not inspired by."

Many saw the remark as a subtle jab at Gomez, the founder of Rare Beauty, especially given the history between the two women.

Gomez famously dated Justin Bieber on and off for years before he married Hailey in 2018.

"I'm more competitive with myself, I don't feel competitive with people i'm not inspired by" - hailey bieber pic.twitter.com/jyiPwbRnfs — Elo (@luvshelo) October 14, 2025

Fans Still Compare Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez

Despite multiple attempts to shut down rumors of a feud, fans have continued to link the two women in both love and business.

Their beauty lines are both sold at Sephora, and fans often compare Rare Beauty's success to Rhode's rapid growth.

According to Yahoo, Rhode recently made headlines after a $1 billion acquisition by e.l.f. Cosmetics and a major launch at Sephora, putting it in direct competition with Rare Beauty on the shelves.

Though the two women have occasionally shown small gestures of peace — such as Hailey liking Gomez's engagement post to Benny Blanco — they haven't publicly interacted beyond that.

Gomez didn't invite Hailey to her private Montecito wedding last month, a detail fans didn't miss.

Hailey didn't mention Selena by name, but the undertone of her comment left many online speculating.

Still, the model maintains that she's not interested in drama. "It's not my job to fix how people see me," she said.