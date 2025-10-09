Hailey Bieber has set the internet ablaze once again with her new promotional shots for her skin care line, Rhode, sparking a heated debate online about body image, marketing, and modesty.

The 28-year-old model posted a sequence of photographs on Instagram in which she wore a black lingerie set, for which she added nothing but a Rhode-branded clutch and the company's new peptide eye prep product, which is intended to curb puffiness and lighten the under-eye region.

According to Atlanta Black Star, the campaign was designed to highlight natural sparkle and minimalism—but the response was not one-dimensional.

One of the social media users questioned why the imagery and product were related.

"What does your underwear and backside have to do with you selling makeup??" the commentator queried.

Another wrote, "Apparently being half naked is the only way to sell stuff these days... this world is disgusting!"

Another group of fans invoked the same unease, claiming that the sexy pictures may dilute the brand's message of clean beauty.

One follower responded, "She's attractive for sureeeee undoubtedly but do we really need to show our entire body to promote some eye patches... it just kinda devalues the brand itself instead of it being a bit respectful. But if it sells, it sells I guess."

Not everyone was nasty. There were loads of users flooding the comments with admiration, describing the photos as "hot" and praising her confidence.

One frank comment summed up the tone of the backlash, though: "f I was her husband I would be ashamed that the whole world gets to stare at my girl's ass,," one user posted.

Another joked, alluding to her choice of wear: "business in the front, Brazilian in the back."

On the other hand, Justin Bieber seemed to be showing support, reposting one of the pictures to his Instagram Story.

This is not the first time Hailey has gotten into hot water for her advertising decisions. In August, as per Fashion Gone Rogue, she appeared in Yves Saint Laurent's fall/winter campaign, wearing a black leather jacket and burgundy dress while reclining in a suggestive position on a clean leather couch. That campaign also had some mixed reactions.

"She's so basic. With manly features. I wish 'models' weren't based on connections," one critic said of the YSL campaign, while another commented, "She's so not a YSL woman at all. This campaign feels shallow."

In spite of the divided responses, Hailey Bieber remains her brand's fearless style—unapologetically merging glamour, sensuality, and enterprise.