Kim Kardashian said Wednesday that some potential romantic partners have backed away from relationships with her because of her ex-husband Kanye West's public behavior, and that concern over how West might react has made her more cautious about dating.

Kardashian, 44, who finalized her divorce from West in November 2022, made the comments during an appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast hosted by Alex Cooper. According to HotNewHipHop, she described raising their four children full time and said she wants them to have a healthy relationship with their father but must also protect them when West's behavior becomes unpredictable.

"It's not easy. I mean, I raise the kids full-time. They live with me. I welcome a great healthy relationship with my kids and their dad. He knows that. I push for it all the time, but I also protect them when it's time for that, and it goes in waves and phases," Kardashian said.

She acknowledged that West's actions have affected her romantic prospects. "It has definitely affected that," she told Cooper. "There [have] been situations where I'll get maybe close to someone, then it's like, 'Wait, wait, wait, wait, I don't really want to deal with your ex. And I don't want to deal [with] if he's gonna say something.' It has been a little frustrating, but then I [think], my person wouldn't care about that, you know?"

Kardashian said she understands the reticence some suitors feel. "But it is a big thing, and I get it. It's not an easy thing. And I get that," she said.

The topic resurfaced in part because of how West treated Kardashian's former boyfriend, comedian and actor Pete Davidson, during and after their widely publicized nine-month relationship in 2022. In the "Eazy" music video released by West, a claymation figure resembling Davidson is depicted being buried, a moment Kardashian called upsetting and unfair to Davidson.

"That made me feel really sad. That really wasn't fair for him. And I felt so sad and sorry for him, and he was such a great man [who] was like, 'I got this, don't worry, it's all good,'" Kardashian said on the podcast. She added that those episodes have caused her to become more guarded in dating to avoid putting new partners in uncomfortable positions.

"It just, it must suck to be put in that position. So, it's had me put up this guard where I don't want to put anyone in that position. So, it's easier if I just, maybe stay away. But I can't live my life like that either," she said.

Kardashian and West share custody of their four children: North, 11; Saint, 9; Chicago, 6; and Psalm, 5. Kardashian has been involved in several business ventures and public appearances since the separation. West has continued his music and fashion endeavors and remains a high-profile, and at times controversial, figure in entertainment and public life.

Representatives for West and Kardashian did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.