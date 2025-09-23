Justin Bieber is officially headlining Coachella 2026, and those close to the singer say wife Hailey Bieber was key in making it happen.

Sources told Us Weekly that Hailey "nudged him" toward saying yes and was "always in his corner hyping him up."

One insider said she reminded him of "he's the Justin Bieber" and urged him to reconnect with fans through live shows.

Hailey's Push for a Comeback

Hailey, 28, reportedly "assured" her husband this was the right time to return to the Coachella stage. Another source referred to her as the "driving force" behind the deal.

Justin, 31, had turned down past offers to play at the Indio, California, festival but changed his mind after releasing his seventh and eighth studio albums, "Swag" and "Swag II," earlier this summer. Both albums were made without the involvement of longtime manager Scooter Braun.

"He is more in control of his career. He doesn't have people making decisions for him anymore," a source said.

The Grammy winner's two-day headlining slot is worth a reported $10 million, an unprecedented payday for a Coachella act.

Rolling Stone reported that Bieber negotiated the deal directly with Goldenvoice without using an agent.

no one can convince me that justin doesn’t love hailey pic.twitter.com/JTzX1kWzxC — kia ྀིྀི (@dieforbiiebs) September 22, 2025

Coachella 2026 Sells Out

Fans responded quickly to the announcement.

Coachella organizers confirmed Monday that both weekends have sold out, only three days after tickets were released. The festival posted a video on Instagram labeled "2026 Passes Sold Out" and captioned it, "She's gone, dance on. See you in April."

The 2026 festival will run from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19. In addition to Bieber, performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Karol G, Anyma, Disclosure, The Strokes, Young Thug, Iggy Pop, and Addison Rae.

Bieber has appeared as a surprise guest in previous years, but this marks his first time as an official headliner. He is expected to debut a setlist featuring songs from "Swag" and "Swag II."

Hailey and Justin, along with their 1-year-old son Jack, visited the Coachella Valley site over the weekend. The couple also shut down ongoing divorce rumors with their public outing.

One source summed up the moment by saying, "Between headlining Coachella and the success of 'Swag,' this is the start of a new era where Justin is fully in the driver's seat."