New reports suggest that Eminem, the iconic rapper, is now in a romantic relationship with Katrina Malota, his stylist and makeup artist who has worked with him for years.

The news has stirred curiosity among fans who have long seen Malota as part of his inner creative circle.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the two began working together on music videos, photoshoots, and grooming tasks.

Over time, their professional bond may have evolved into something more intimate.

TMZ reported Thursday that the relationship has turned romantic, though it did not provide details on when it began. Representatives for Eminem were not immediately available for comment.

Malota is based in Michigan, where she also works at a salon in Birmingham when not traveling with clients like Eminem.

Her own website notes that she has collaborated with big names in the industry, including Snoop Dogg, Robin Thicke, and 50 Cent.

The overlap in geography and professional networks between her and Eminem adds to the intrigue of the rumors. Both hail from Michigan, a connection that fans find meaningful.

Eminem is dating his Longtime Stylist Katrina Malota. 💞 [via TMZ] pic.twitter.com/bcDgDIgniH — The Eminem Bible (@Shadyind) October 17, 2025

Eminem's Private Life Back in Spotlight

What makes this development especially interesting is the duration of their working relationship.

Over the years, Malota has become more than just a stylist to Eminem — she's been a trusted part of his creative team.

That kind of closeness, coupled with their shared environment, makes the dating reports feel plausible to many observers.

Still, the lack of confirmation leaves much uncertain. It's unclear how long the two have been together, and whether friends, family, or colleagues are aware.

No public remarks from either party have directly addressed the rumors so far.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, tends to keep his personal life private, PageSix reported.

Before these rumors, his most publicly known romantic history involved his ex-wife, Kim Scott.

The two first married and divorced in the late 1990s and early 2000s and briefly reconciled in 2006.

They share three children, including daughter Hailie. Eminem has spoken in past interviews about how dating after divorce felt "tough" and admitted to having had a few private relationships that were never made public.