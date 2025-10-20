While Joe Manganiello celebrated his engagement to actress Caitlin O'Connor, Sofía Vergara gave a lesson in elegance, maturity, and success by appearing in public in New York, smiling and accompanied by the most important man in her life: her son, Manolo González Vergara.

Mother and son participated this weekend in the New York City Wine & Food Festival , where they promoted their TOMA line of empanadas.

Far from any scandal, the Colombian actress enjoyed a weekend dedicated to gastronomy, family, and work. At the event, held in Manhattan's Seaport District, Sofía and Manolo offered empanada tastings to the audience and shared moments with the attendees, who applauded the star's positive energy and charisma.

Wearing a floral dress and a constant smile, Sofía stole the spotlight, not for her love life, but for her business side. On social media, the actress shared a message full of gratitude: "Best day at the New York City Wine & Food Festival! Thank you to everyone who loved our empanadas."

The contrast with the news of her ex-husband's engagement was inevitable. However, Sofia didn't react publicly. Her presence in New York was enough to send a clear message: success and serenity are her best response .

Vergara and Manganiello met in 2014, got engaged at Christmas of that year, and married in November 2015 in a lavish ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida. Their marriage, considered one of the most stable in Hollywood, ended in July 2023 after seven years together. The couple finalized their divorce in 2024, citing personal differences.

After the separation, Sofía confessed that one of the reasons was their difference of interest in having children. At 53, the actress said she feels fulfilled devoting her time to her family, her career, and her new business ventures. Joe, on the other hand, began a new relationship with O'Connor, whom he now plans to marry.

While her ex is re-engaged, Sofía is consolidating her position as one of the most influential Latinas in entertainment and business. Her appearance at the food festival confirms that she is experiencing a period of stability and professional expansion, focused on the success of TOMA Empanadas and her projects with Netflix, fashion, and beauty.

His public appearance this weekend was, in fact, the perfect response to Joe Manganiello's commitment: no words, no controversy, just a smile, a growing company, and the unconditional support of his son.