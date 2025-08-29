Donna Kelce is treasuring the early moments of her son Travis Kelce's engagement to Taylor Swift by saving mementos from the milestone.

A source told PEOPLE, "Donna is already saving little things from this time like photos, notes and flowers. She is very sentimental about it. She wants to remember every detail, so she has been holding onto mementos from their first days as an engaged couple."

Swift and Kelce, both 35, announced their engagement on Aug. 26 with a series of photos from a garden proposal at the Kansas City Chiefs star's home in Missouri. The athlete designed the ring with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry, giving it a vintage-inspired look.

The couple is celebrating without rushing into wedding planning.

The source said, "Taylor and Travis have been in celebration mode ever since the engagement. They are not in the wedding planning phase yet. Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it."

Friends have visited and sent small gifts, keeping the celebrations intimate. "It has been a relief not having to keep it a secret anymore and they are glad it is out in the open," the source added.

Donna marked the moment publicly by updating her Facebook cover photo to childhood pictures of Travis and Taylor. Both images have an elementary school photo day vibe, with Travis in a red plaid shirt and Swift in a black jumper holding a leafy sprig. The update was her first public gesture following the engagement announcement.

📲| Donna Kelce has updated her cover photo in Facebook pic.twitter.com/3iD6DH6RkD — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) August 27, 2025

The couple's relationship has developed over the past year, with Swift first attending a Chiefs game in September 2023 and the pair going public shortly afterward. They have supported each other through Swift's Eras Tour and Kelce's NFL career.

A source noted, "Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn't random, it was intentional. They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

"There's no pressure between them, but they're very aligned on where things are going. He makes her feel safe and supported and she brings so much joy into his life. They're really happy."

Kelce's Ex Shares Cryptic Post Amid Engagement

Hours after the engagement news, Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, who split from him in 2022, reposted a clip on Instagram featuring Tracee Ellis Ross discussing joy.

In the video, Ross said, "I work at it. I think joy is different from happiness. I feel like happiness is something you can get at 7/11, and joy is something you earn and work for and takes practice." Over the clip, Kayla wrote, "Read about this very concept years ago in a book called Choose Joy: Because Happiness Isn't Enough. I aspire! So so good."

The engagement has brought excitement to both families. According to sources, everyone involved has been thrilled, with toasts and happy tears shared among loved ones.