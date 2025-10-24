Music mogul David Geffen is facing new accusations from his estranged husband, David Armstrong, who claims the billionaire is hiding millions of dollars to avoid paying fair spousal support in their ongoing divorce.

According to court documents obtained by Page Six, Armstrong, 32, alleged that Geffen, 82, has been "concealing multiple streams of income" and attempting to downplay his immense wealth.

Armstrong says his ex has falsely presented himself as a "retired man with limited means" when, in reality, he remains one of the richest and most influential figures in the entertainment industry.

Geffen, the co-founder of DreamWorks and Asylum Records, is estimated to be worth $9.1 billion.

Despite this, Armstrong's legal team says the billionaire listed "N/A" under both income and assets on recent financial disclosure forms — a move they believe is an attempt to limit spousal support.

"David Geffen and his attorneys are attempting to conceal the true extent of his wealth," Armstrong's filing claims, calling the situation "completely unfair" and likening it to "a case of David and Goliath."

Billionaire David Geffen, 82, accused of hiding finances to avoid paying 32-year-old boytoy ex big bucks https://t.co/e06Myp7avr pic.twitter.com/zlyicO5boU — Page Six (@PageSix) October 23, 2025

Read more: Billionaire David Geffen Files for Divorce From David Armstrong After 2 Years of Marriage

No Prenup Could Cost David Geffen Millions, Says Ex

The couple's split has grown increasingly bitter since Geffen filed for divorce in May after two years of marriage.

There was no prenuptial agreement, meaning Armstrong could be entitled to a significant portion of Geffen's fortune.

Armstrong, a former model and go-go dancer who also goes by Donovan Michaels, says he has been financially overpowered and outspent in the legal fight.

Court records show Geffen has already given Armstrong $200,000 since their February separation, along with covering $15,000 a month in rent and an additional $200,000 for rehab expenses, Out reported.

However, Armstrong's attorney argues those payments shouldn't excuse the mogul from providing full financial transparency.

The legal tensions follow another dramatic chapter: Armstrong recently withdrew a civil lawsuit against Geffen that included shocking personal claims about their marriage.

The withdrawal, made "without prejudice," allows him to refile the case later. His lawyer, Bryan Freedman, told reporters that remaining "financial conflicts" between the two men would now be handled privately in mediation.

Geffen's legal team has denied all wrongdoing, saying they intend to "vigorously and righteously defend" against what they call false allegations.