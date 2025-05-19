Billionaire media mogul David Geffen has filed for divorce from his husband, David Armstrong, after two years of marriage.

The split comes without a prenuptial agreement, raising questions about the financial outcome of the separation.

According to court documents filed on May 16, Geffen cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the divorce.

He has retained well-known attorney Laura Wasser to represent him. The couple's marriage, which began in March 2023 with a quiet ceremony in Beverly Hills, is now officially ending.

Geffen, whose net worth is estimated at over $9 billion, has been retired for 15 years, PageSix said. His income mainly comes from equities and stocks, not active business ventures.

Under California law, dividends and gains from separate property like stocks typically remain the sole property of the individual who owns them. This could mean Armstrong will receive limited financial assets from the divorce itself.

However, Armstrong is expected to receive spousal support for one year. California law generally allows support for half the length of the marriage.

Geffen has also agreed to cover Armstrong's legal fees, as noted in the court filing. The specific amount of spousal support has not been made public.

Billionaire Mogul David Geffen, 82, Divorces Former Male Go-Go Dancer, 32, with No Prenup https://t.co/fEmwFUTiYG pic.twitter.com/BfklByqcWF — lovebscott (@lovebscott) May 17, 2025

David Geffen's Ex-Husband David Armstrong Once Worked as His Trainer

The couple's relationship began in 2020 when Armstrong worked as Geffen's personal trainer. Over time, their connection became more serious, leading to their marriage two years ago.

In 2021, Geffen shared a now-deleted photo of the couple celebrating Christmas together on a yacht.

According to DailyMail, Armstrong, 32, has lived under several names, including Brandon Foster and Donovan Michaels. He previously worked as a go-go dancer in Miami and later tried modeling in New York City.

Reports have described his background as "murky," with a history of party promotions and social media posts showing a more public lifestyle.

AA former girlfriend told The Post that Armstrong previously dated women but wasn't surprised by his marriage to Geffen. "He's very attractive," she said. "He used to tell me people assumed he was into guys because of what he posted online."

While Armstrong has kept a low online profile since 2018, he was once active on social media platforms, including Instagram and X.

Geffen, who publicly came out as gay in 1992, has had other relationships with much younger partners in the past.