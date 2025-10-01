Kelley Wolf, the estranged wife of "Party of Five" actor Scott Wolf, missed a court hearing on Tuesday, September 30, after re-entering a mental health treatment facility in Utah.

The 48-year-old former reality star was "unable to attend," according to the judge overseeing the case.

The missed appearance relates to ongoing misdemeanor charges linked to Kelley's behavior during her divorce from the actor.

According to PageSix, Prosecutor Wendy Crossland confirmed in court that she believes Kelley is currently receiving treatment. "I have not otherwise had any other contact with Miss Wolf," Crossland told the judge.

Because of her absence, the court has decided to postpone legal matters and will issue notice of a new hearing date.

Kelley's legal troubles began in August when she was arrested and charged with electronic communications harassment and two counts of electronic disclosure of personal identifying information.

One post reportedly included Scott Wolf's personal phone number. She was also charged with violating a protective order after allegedly trying to contact her son through a friend.

After spending two days in jail, Kelley was released on the condition that she would enter mental health treatment.

Kelley Wolf Enters Mental Health Treatment at Utah Hospital, ‘Unable to Attend’ Court Hearing amid Scott Wolf Divorce https://t.co/BrehWENNhr — People (@people) September 30, 2025

Kelley Wolf Re-Enters Treatment in Utah

Kelley initially checked into a facility in Arizona on September 7 but left after only two days.

She told reporters she was staying in a hotel and planned to attend a different treatment center in Utah later in the year. That plan appears to have moved forward earlier than expected.

Kelley, who previously worked in mental health herself, told a judge on September 2 that she was "looking forward to treatment" and that the program was one she often recommended to others.

Her last court appearance was on September 10, where she arrived without legal representation. The judge at the time ordered Scott Wolf, 57, to help her secure a lawyer and contribute to her legal fees.

The court also upheld a protective order that prevents Kelley from contacting Scott or their three children — Jackson, 16, Miller, 12, and Lucy, 11 — and requires her to stay at least 300 feet away from them, People reported.

Scott, who filed for divorce in June, currently has temporary sole custody of their children. In a recent statement, he said, "The wellbeing of my children is at stake, and that will always be my priority."