Princess Diana's lasting legacy as the "People's Princess" is one of warmth, empathy, and charisma. But behind the scenes, her former press secretary says, there was a more complex side to the late royal that the public didn't often get to see.

In an exclusive RadarOnline report, retired Buckingham Palace spokesperson Dickie Arbiter, who served with Diana for five years, spoke about her personality and behavior in the palace.

"I had had a chance to get to know her, and in doing so began to understand the kind of person she was," Arbiter said. "In a word, she was complicated. She was fine when things were going her way. But if anything out of the ordinary occurred – anything that conflicted with what she wanted to do, and in her way – then you were frozen out and left to stew until she decided to invite you back into the fold."

Arbiter, who is 85 now, explained the "freezes" as being part of her emotional survival strategy. "The freezes could last days or even weeks, and no one was immune. I learned not to take them personally," he said.

As RadarOnline reports, Arbiter's observations are based on his memoir "On Duty With the Queen," in which he describes his service to both Diana and Queen Elizabeth II. One of Arbiter's former courtier colleagues also mused about the princess's demanding temperament, stating, "She had an extraordinary ability to light up a room when the cameras were rolling, but behind the charm there was often tension."

Arbiter told one story that illustrated Diana's persistence, remembering that she defied his suggestion to call off a public appearance after a national sporting defeat. "She wanted to do it anyway," he said, noting that she did not talk to him for two weeks afterwards.

Regardless of such moments, Arbiter had respect for her professionalism and empathy. "She was a true professional – warm, approachable, and incredibly charismatic," he said. "Of charming the public, it was as if she'd been doing it all her life."

Royal insiders explained to the source that Arbiter's observations show the "duality" which rendered Diana so captivating. "She managed to be both approachable and untouchable at the same time," one commented. "Diana had this mix of deep compassion and steely control – it's what drew people to her, but it also made her private life incredibly complex."

Arbiter decided Diana's legacy continues on in her two sons, Princes William and Harry. "Diana's legacy is William and Harry," he told the press. "They're carrying on her work."

Even years after she died, those who knew Diana insist her contradictions only add depth to her enduring popularity — a woman as vulnerable as she was strong, and as human as she was legendary.

Diana's reportedly hands-on parenting style, on the other hand, — mixing affection, play and a willingness to flout some palace conventions — helped recast expectations for how senior royals behave in private and in public, observers say.

"Diana brought an emotional openness to the monarchy that felt very new," said Julie Miller, a Vanity Fair writer who covers celebrity and culture. "Her warmth with William and Harry made the royal family more human to the public and to her boys."