Jennifer Lawrence is keeping it honest about motherhood, aging, and her body.

The "Hunger Games" star revealed she plans to undergo breast surgery later this year after giving birth to her second child, saying her body hasn't "bounced back" the way it did after her first pregnancy.

In a new interview with The New Yorker published Monday, the 35-year-old actress shared that she's considering the procedure for November.

"Everything bounced back, pretty much, after the first one," Lawrence said, referring to her first child, Cy. "Second one, nothing bounced back."

Lawrence, who welcomed her second baby with husband Cooke Maroney earlier this year, said she's approaching the decision with confidence rather than insecurity, PageSix reported.

She added that while she has a nude scene planned for an upcoming project next spring, the surgery isn't just about being on camera.

"Maybe I wouldn't be hustling to the appointment in the same way," she said. "But I think yes."

The Oscar-winning actress also opened up about her approach to cosmetic procedures.

Lawrence said she gets Botox but avoids fillers because they "show on camera."

She noted that subtlety is key to maintaining her ability to express emotion in her roles. When asked about the possibility of getting a facelift in the future, she laughed and said, "Believe me, I'm gonna!"

Jennifer Lawrence: Motherhood Changed All

The "Die My Love" actress has openly shared that becoming a mother has deeply shifted the way she views life and her priorities.

During a press conference at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, she described becoming a parent as both "brutal and incredible."

According to US Magazine, Lawrence explained, "Having children changes everything. They go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working."

In her upcoming film "Die My Love," Lawrence plays a new mother struggling with postpartum depression, a role she says she connected to deeply after her own experiences.

"I didn't know that I could feel so much," she said. "My job has a lot to do with emotion, and my kids have opened up the world to me."

Lawrence and Maroney, an art dealer, married in 2019 and share two children — Cy, 3, and a second son, whose name has not yet been confirmed.

Recently, fans spotted the actress with a keychain reading "Louie," sparking speculation that it may be her new baby's name.